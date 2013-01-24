For immediate assistance with your product purchase, please use the phone number below.
Philips Indonesia
Call: +62 21 7947534
Contact us
Request contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
For immediate technical support, please use the phone number below.
Philips Indonesia
Call: +62 21 7947534
Media Gallery
Features
Planning, Guidance and Control
Planning, Guidance and Control in Tumor Ablation Procedures
Performing successful tumor ablations, without compromising adjacent tissue, requires a clear understanding of the tumor size, the specific needle's ablation area, and the optimal path to the target.
Our XperGuide's ablation feature is the first interventional tool to provide comprehensive assistance for treatment planning and live needle guidance during tumor ablation procedures.
Our unique software visualizes the specific ablation zones of manufacturers' needles to assist clinicians in achieving full tumor coverage.
Facilitate successful tumor coverage
Facilitate successful tumor coverage
Until now, it has been difficult to visualize the ablation zone with a high degree of accuracy using conventional methods. Our unique XperGuide ablation software visualizes the specific ablation zones and distance between the planned ablation needles in 3D based on the manufacturer's specifications of each needle. This visualization shows the isotherm of each needle on an XperCT or on a pre-acquired MR or CT volume. It assists clinicians in planning the optimal placement of the ablation needle to cover the targeted lesion. The needle path can be planned by drawing it or by defining entry and target locations on XperCT, MR, or CT slices. By allowing the accurate planning of multiple needles, XperGuide's ablation software assist clinicians in treating tumors and potentially reduces the risks of re-do's.
Intuitive workflow and isotherm visualizations
Intuitive workflow and customizable isotherm visualizations
The manufacturers' specifications of the ablation needles can be entered on the Applicators tab of XperGuide Ablation. Up to 60 different applicator settings can be entered for all current ablation techniques: RF, microwave, and cryoablation. The parameters for the current applicator can be changed as needed and saved for subsequent examinations. The applicator parameter list can be transferred to other Philips interventional x-ray systems.
Achieve accurate needle placement
Achieve accurate needle placement
During procedure planning, XperGuide Ablation visualizes the specific needle isotherms in relation to the patient's anatomy to reduce the risk of compromising adjacent organs or other structures. During the procedure, XperGuide shows the progression of one or more needles in real-time and assists clinicians in reaching the target area as planned.
Interactive ablation planning update
Interactive ablation planning update
After the initial needle insertion, the Interventionalist can verify full tumor coverage with an automatic fusion of the pre procedural planning on a control XperCT scan showing the actual needle location. This allows updating the needle location and ablation zone during the procedure to assist in the identification of areas which might not be covered by the isotherm, and therefore obtain optimal results. A post procedural XperCT scan after the ablation cycles helps to visualize the achieved ablation zone around the tumor, providing instant feedback of the procedure's outcome.
Planning, Guidance and Control in Tumor
Planning, Guidance and Control in Tumor Ablation Procedures
Dedicated imaging tools for oncology interventions are being developed rapidly to meet the growing demand for more insight and guidance during these challenging procedures.
Developed in collaboration with our clinical partners, XperGuide ablation is designed to provide comprehensive assistance during planning, treatment, and follow-up of tumor ablations.
Advantages for tumor ablations
Facilitate successful tumor coverage through accurate ablation needle planning on CT, MR or XperCT.
Customizable isotherm visualizations for radiofrequency, microwave and cryo-ablation procedures.
Interactive ablation planning update during the procedure to obtain better tumor coverage.
Different Parameters
Several different parameters can be entered. Numeric values represent measurements in millimeters:
Width: the width of the ablation area
Length: the length of the ablation area
Front: the distance from the tip of the needle to the front of the ablation area
For each of these dimensions, the user can specify the Inner, Middle and Outer profiles of Pre-treatment XperCT with the ablation area to precisely display different isotherms and assist optimal planning.
XperGuide ablation workflow
Step 1: Detect and localize
Visualize tumors and nearby structures on a 3D image.
Step 2: Plan treatment
Determine the optimal path and the optimal ablation needle position to treat the tumor, while limiting damage to adjacent tissues.
Step 3: Navigate
Navigate the needles following the previously planned path under fluoroscopy guidance.
Step 4: Control
Control full tumor coverage by fusing the pre-procedural planning on a control XperCT scan showing the actual needle location.
Step 5: Follow-up
Monitor the outcome of the ablation cycles by visualizing the ice-ball formation in case of cryoablation.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.