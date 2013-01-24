Portal Architecture
Along with the Home Page, we have four main screen layouts – List View, Detail View, Reports, and Documents.
Before we continue, it is important to explain common language used throughout this Customer guide:
List View
List Views are a great way to quickly find or update information by leveraging:
In the portal, the following items have a list view:
Report
Philips creates standard reports you can leverage and export. You cannot create or save your own reports, but you can customize.
Documents
Here you can see recent Customer Facing Documents (CFDs) such as the Customer Service Report (CSR), Test and Inspection Report and Quotations. Documents are case-based and associated with the subject of your choice (no need to go to individual details page). You can even download the reports for an individual case or for all cases per location, account, installed product, contract and warranty.
