Company profile

About Royal Philips

 

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2019 sales of EUR 19.5 billion and employs approximately 80,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries.

Business highlights in Q4

Philips continues to set the standard in integrated solutions for image-guided therapy with the expansion of its Azurion platform with FlexArm and the seamless integration of its smart catheters in the platform.

The global roll-out of Philips’ premium Shaver S9000 Prestige with BeardAdapt Sensor and mid-range Shaver S7000 with a personalized solution for sensitive skin supported strong performance of the Male Grooming business in the quarter.

Philips expanded its General Care solutions portfolio with the launch of the EarlyVue VS30 in the US.


