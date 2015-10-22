At Philips, our purpose is to improve people’s health and well-being through meaningful innovation. We aim to improve 2.5 billion lives per year by 2030, including 400 million in underserved communities.
As a technology company, we – and our brand licensees – innovate for people with one consistent belief: there’s always a way to make life better.
We have a proud heritage of ground-breaking innovation that stretches back almost 130 years.
Meaningful innovation – focused on our customers’ needs – remains at the heart of everything we do.
€ 1.8 billion
invested in R&D
in 2021
50%
software/data science focus in R&D
57,000
patent rights
#1 medtech company
in Boston Consulting Group’s 2020
‘Top 50 most innovative companies’
Clarivate Top
100 Global Innovator ™
9th year in a row
€ 1.8billion
invested in R&D
in 2021
50%
software/data science focus in R&D
#1 medtech company
in Boston Consulting Group’s 2020
‘Top 50 most innovative companies’
57,000
patent rights
Clarivate Top 100 Global Innovator ™
9th year in a row
We are a diverse team made up of some 80,000 individuals across over 100 countries, all with different backgrounds, perspectives and experiences.
We value these differences – they’re what make creativity and innovation flourish.
We want Philips to be the best place to work for people who share our passion.
Products come and go... Technologies change... But Philips is still about one thing:
Creating meaningful innovation that improves people’s health and well-being
At Philips, we want people to be healthy, live well and enjoy life. We are a technology company that cares about people and the planet.
The awards and recognition we receive inspire us to continue driving improvement in every aspect of our business.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.