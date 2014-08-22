Our aim is to provide visitors to our website with information that is as relevant as possible to them. We therefore endeavour to adapt our site as much as possible to every visitor. We do this not only through the content of our website, but also through the advertisements shown.
To make it possible for these adaptations to be carried out, we try to acquire a picture of your likely interests on the basis of the Philips websites that you visit in order to develop a segmented profile. Based on these interests, we then adapt the content and the advertisements on our website for various groups of customers. For instance, based upon your surfing behaviour, you may have similar interests to the 'males in the 30-to-45 age range, married with children and interested in football' category. This group will, of course, be shown different advertisements to the 'female, 20-to-30 age range, single and interested in travelling' category.
Third parties that set cookies via our website may also try to find out what your interests are in this way. In this case, the information about your current website visit may be combined with information from previous visits to websites other than ours.
Even if such cookies are not used, please note that you will be provided with advertisements on our site; however, these advertisements will not be tailored to your interests.
These cookies make it possible for:
- the websites to record your visit and, as a result, to assess your interests
- a check to be run to see if you have clicked on an advertisement
- information about your surfing behaviour to be passed to other websites
- third-party services to be used to show you advertisements
- more interesting advertisements to be displayed on the basis of your social media usage