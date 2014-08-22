Home
Philips Cookies Policy

 

Cookies Notice effective as of

August 22, 2014

More information about cookies

Philips aims to make your online experience and interaction with our websites as informative, relevant and supportive as possible. One way of achieving this is to use cookies or similar techniques, which store information about your visit to our site on your computer. We feel that it is very important that you know what cookies our website uses and for what purposes. This will help protect your privacy, while ensuring our website's user-friendliness as much as possible. Below you can read more about the cookies used by and via our website and the purposes for which they are used. This is a statement about privacy and our use of cookies, not a contract or agreement.

What are cookies?

Cookies are small text files that are stored on your computer's hard disk when you visit certain websites. At Philips we may use similar techniques, such as pixels, web beacons etc. For consistency's sake, all these techniques combined will be named 'cookies'.

Why are these cookies used?

Cookies may be used for many different purposes. For example, cookies can be used to show that you have visited our website before and to identify which parts of the site you might be most interested in. Cookies can also improve your online experience by storing your preferences during your visit to our website.

Cookies from third parties

Third parties (external to Philips) may also store cookies on your computer during your visit to Philips websites. These indirect cookies are similar to direct cookies but come from a different domain (non-Philips) to the one you are visiting.

I understand

