Philips takes privacy and security very seriously, and strives to put our website users first in all aspects of our business. Philips utilises cookies to help you to get the most out of the Philips websites.

Please be aware that Philips currently does not make use of a technical solution that would enable us to respond to your browser's 'Do Not Track' signals. In order to manage your cookie preferences, however, you may alter the cookie settings in your browser settings at any time. You may accept all, or certain, cookies. If you do disable our cookies in your browser settings, you may find that certain sections of our website(s) will not work. For example, you may have difficulties logging in or making online purchases.

You can find further information on how to alter your cookie settings for the browser that you use from the following list:

https://www.google.com/intl/en/policies/technologies/managing/

http://support.mozilla.com/en-id/kb/Cookies#w_cookie-settings

http://windows.microsoft.com/en-id/windows-vista/Block-or-allow-cookies

http://www.apple.com/safari/features.html#security



On the Philips pages, Flash cookies may also be used. Flash cookies may be removed by managing your Flash Player settings. Depending on the version of Internet Explorer (or other browser) and media player you use, you may be able to manage Flash cookies with your browser. You may manage Flash Cookies by visiting Adobe's website. Please be aware that restricting the use of Flash Cookies may affect the features available to you.