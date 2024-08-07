The PageWriter TC35 cardiograph provides advanced tools to enhance workflow and support clinical decisions. All PageWriter cardiographs include the clinical excellence of the DXL ECG Algorithm which is built upon over 55 years of research and experience. The cardiographs provide continuity and consistency in ECG reading and diagnosis through PageWriter cardiographs, the IntelliSpace ECG management system, and other Philips solutions throughout the healthcare enterprise. Native DICOM modality worklists can be downloaded, or ADT information retrieved, providing patient demographics at the bedside. ECG reports can be wirelessly exported using 802.11 b/a/g/n/ac WiFi 5 speed and WPA3 (Personal) security to an electronic medical record. PageWriter’s native DICOM interoperability provides direct access to ECG orders from your current DICOM MWL provider and storage of resulting DICOM format ECGs to your existing PACS. The result – a fast, efficient clinical workflow with reliable operation for you and your patients.
The Philips DXL ECG Algorithm provides industry-leading ECG interpretations, particularly with respect to pediatric analysis, pacemaker pulse detection (as small as 0.02 mVms), QT measurements, and a suite of advanced STEMI decision support tools to help guide the treatment of patients with chest pain.
The PageWriter TC35 cardiograph is designed for use in the demanding hospital environment as well as clinic practice settings. The easy 1-2-3 operation, touchscreen display, and additional tools facilitate quality ECG reports. Easy-to-use 1-2-3 touchscreen operation is fast and intuitive Clinical Decision Support with the world-class Philips DXL ECG Algorithm Scalability to meet your needs now and in the future.
The seamless design of the compact leadset means fewer equipment connections for staff to check and manage. Plus, this design enables economic replacement in high-volume environments. Battery delivers up to 13.9 hours of normal operation cycles before requiring a recharge.
Streamlined workflow with wired and WiFi 5 wireless connectivity of HL7, XML, and native industry standard DICOM informs your staff, supporting rapid clinical collaboration and decision-making.
