C9-4v Curved Array Transducer

Curved Transvaginal probe

Transvaginal probe can be used for Obstetrics, gynecology, urology and with biopsy guides.

InnoSight is a compact portable system designed to use in wide variety of clinical applications. System comes equipped with optimized Tissue specific presets from Abdomen to Obstetrics & Gynecology to Cardiology and Point of care applications. User can perform detailed measurements and analysis with dedicated application specific calculation packages, body marks and annotations.

InnoSight is a compact portable system designed to use in wide variety of clinical applications. System comes equipped with optimized Tissue specific presets from Abdomen to Obstetrics & Gynecology to Cardiology and Point of care applications. User can perform detailed measurements and analysis with dedicated application specific calculation packages, body marks and annotations.

InnoSight is a compact portable system designed to use in wide variety of clinical applications. System comes equipped with optimized Tissue specific presets from Abdomen to Obstetrics & Gynecology to Cardiology and Point of care applications. User can perform detailed measurements and analysis with dedicated application specific calculation packages, body marks and annotations.
InnoSight is a compact portable system designed to use in wide variety of clinical applications. System comes equipped with optimized Tissue specific presets from Abdomen to Obstetrics & Gynecology to Cardiology and Point of care applications. User can perform detailed measurements and analysis with dedicated application specific calculation packages, body marks and annotations.
InnoSight is a compact portable system designed to use in wide variety of clinical applications. System comes equipped with optimized Tissue specific presets from Abdomen to Obstetrics & Gynecology to Cardiology and Point of care applications. User can perform detailed measurements and analysis with dedicated application specific calculation packages, body marks and annotations.

InnoSight is a compact portable system designed to use in wide variety of clinical applications. System comes equipped with optimized Tissue specific presets from Abdomen to Obstetrics & Gynecology to Cardiology and Point of care applications. User can perform detailed measurements and analysis with dedicated application specific calculation packages, body marks and annotations.

InnoSight is a compact portable system designed to use in wide variety of clinical applications. System comes equipped with optimized Tissue specific presets from Abdomen to Obstetrics & Gynecology to Cardiology and Point of care applications. User can perform detailed measurements and analysis with dedicated application specific calculation packages, body marks and annotations.
InnoSight is a compact portable system designed to use in wide variety of clinical applications. System comes equipped with optimized Tissue specific presets from Abdomen to Obstetrics & Gynecology to Cardiology and Point of care applications. User can perform detailed measurements and analysis with dedicated application specific calculation packages, body marks and annotations.

Specifications - Transducers
Transducers
  • C9-4v Curved Array Transducer
Technology
  • Broadband
Frequency range
  • 9-4 MHz
Array Type
  • Curved
Number of elements
  • 128
Field of view
  • 145°
Modes
  • 2D,
  • Steerable PWD,
  • Color Doppler,
  • Color Power Angio (CPA),
  • SonoCT,
  • Advanced XRES,
  • Tissue Harmonic Imaging,
Applications
  • Obstetrical, gynecological and urological applications
Supports Biopsy Kits
  • Yes
Transducers
  • C9-4v Curved Array Transducer
Technology
  • Broadband
Frequency range
  • 9-4 MHz
Array Type
  • Curved
Number of elements
  • 128
Field of view
  • 145°
Modes
  • 2D,
  • Steerable PWD,
  • Color Doppler,
  • Color Power Angio (CPA),
  • SonoCT,
  • Advanced XRES,
  • Tissue Harmonic Imaging,
Applications
  • Obstetrical, gynecological and urological applications
Supports Biopsy Kits
  • Yes

