Esophageal/Stethoscope Temperature Probe, sterilized sterilized, continuous monitoring, 18 FR

Sensor

Disposable, continuous monitoring, 18 FR

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • Temperature
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Any Series 400 temperature monitor with 1/4-inch phone plug connection
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1029A, 862474, 862478, M3012A, M3535A/A06, M3536A/A06, M3536M, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, M8102A, M8105A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M3016A, M3015B, M3015A
Product Type
  • Sensor
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single Use
Package Weight
  • .626 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 box = 20 probes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 12 months
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • 21082A; 21082B; 989803162591; 989803162601
Temperature Sensor
Temperature Sensor
Patient Application
  • Adult
Application Site
  • Esophageal Stethoscope
Sensor Size
  • 18 FR
Cable Length
  • 76 cm (30'')
