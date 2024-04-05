Workflow Information Management

Secure and scalable architecture to meet growing needs

The workflow engine features modality-based workflow bundled with the system, allowing the possibility to adapt to special workflow needs, including different workflows by modality or department. Integrated with the Philips Image Management system, the solution is a full-featured enterprise application that can completely manage a radiology departments workflow needs. Modular and scalable to support your growth and expanding needs, it allows access anytime and from anywhere through a secure and scalable architecture.