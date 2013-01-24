The IntelliVue MX450 combines powerful monitoring with flexible portability in one compact unit. Supplying comprehensive patient information at a glance, it can make a real difference when multiple patients and priorities need attention.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
12"-wide touchscreen helps you see it clearly and quickly
Find what you need right away on the 12"-wide touchscreen. You'll recognize the familiar, easy-to-use interface from your existing IntelliVue monitors, so you can spend more time providing care and less time on device training.
Ambient light adjustment
Ambient light adjustment for readability in nearly any environment
The display, with its ambient light sensor, automatically adjusts screen brightness to maintain readability in nearly any lighting environment. The display, for example, adapts automatically as more natural light comes into the ICU from outside.
Connectivity options
Connectivity options help you make the most of your EMR
The IntelliVue MX450 works to enhance your investment by sharing data with clinical information systems, helping to contribute to a comprehensive EMR. It can also help reduce cost and complexity when connecting bedside devices to your EMR solution of choice. Optional Philips IntelliBridge device interfacing** makes this possible by eliminating the need for a separate device concentrator and data consolidation server.
Advanced Clinical Solutions
Advanced Clinical Solutions to summarize and visualize data
The IntelliVue MX450 monitor has built-in Advanced Clinical Solutions that provide tools to summarize and visualize complex clinical data and their interactions. Multiple streams of information come together in one intuitive view.
Portable design
Portable design allows you to take monitoring with you
Environments that have large variability in acuity, such as the ED, step-down, conscious sedation, and the NICU, can be tough on patient monitors. The IntelliVue MX450 is optimized for these formidable workflows. With a built-in handle and standard battery operation, this monitor is rugged enough to cope with demanding in-hospital transport - and compact enough to be convenient underway.
**Requires IntelliBridge interface port(s). For device compatibility, see the latest IntelliBridge EC10 external device compatibility list.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.