The IQon Spectral CT is the world’s first and only detector-based spectral CT, delivering multiple layers of retrospective data in a single, low-dose scan. Fully integrated with your current workflow, this proprietary approach to CT delivers extraordinary diagnostic quality, empowering you to improve your clinical confidence and make the right diagnosis in the first scan.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price*** compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
Refurbishment process
With over 30 years of OEM refurbishment experience, we guarantee high-quality Circular Edition systems. Each system undergoes our rigorous seven-step OEM refurbishment process, in which obsolete or defective parts are replaced with original Philips components. Systems are cosmetically refurbished to look brand-new, and full system testing ensures that performance and image quality are as good as new. Circular Edition systems are custom-configurable to meet your facility’s clinical needs, and we provide the same warranty as with new Philips systems.
On-demand, simultaneous analysis
Only IQon Spectral CT offers Spectral Magic Glass, enabling on-demand, simultaneous viewing and quick comparison of up to five different spectral results for a region of interest, including Monoenergetic, Iodine Density, Virtual Non-contrast, Iodine no Water, and Z Effective maps.
Only IQon Spectral CT offers Spectral Magic Glass, enabling on-demand, simultaneous viewing and quick comparison of up to five different spectral results for a region of interest, including Monoenergetic, Iodine Density, Virtual Non-contrast, Iodine no Water, and Z Effective maps.
Multiple spectral results, viewable on PACS
The Spectral Magic Glass on PACS app** conveniently launches directly in the user’s PACS viewing setup. Spectral Magic Glass on PACS is only available with the IQon Spectral CT and offers a simple interface that integrates into your organization’s current workflow with little or no training.
The Spectral Magic Glass on PACS app** conveniently launches directly in the user’s PACS viewing setup. Spectral Magic Glass on PACS is only available with the IQon Spectral CT and offers a simple interface that integrates into your organization’s current workflow with little or no training.
Drive your clinical performance
Discover exciting new analysis opportunities. Unique NanoPanel Prism detector design delivers conventional anatomical information and simultaneous color quantification and the ability to characterize structures, along with monoenergetic image information – all in one scan. Every scan can be spectral on-demand because the spectral data is always available.
Discover exciting new analysis opportunities. Unique NanoPanel Prism detector design delivers conventional anatomical information and simultaneous color quantification and the ability to characterize structures, along with monoenergetic image information – all in one scan. Every scan can be spectral on-demand because the spectral data is always available.
Discover exciting new analysis opportunities. Unique NanoPanel Prism detector design delivers conventional anatomical information and simultaneous color quantification and the ability to characterize structures, along with monoenergetic image information – all in one scan. Every scan can be spectral on-demand because the spectral data is always available.
Sustain image quality and dose management
Consistency in exam quality and patient care remains a priority. You have full access to all of the dose-management tools you would normally
have available in a conventional scanning mode. Additionally, our iterative model reconstruction (IMR) allows for virtually nose-free images
through 73% - 90%* noise reduction, helping reveal information previously hidden in noise.
Consistency in exam quality and patient care remains a priority. You have full access to all of the dose-management tools you would normally
have available in a conventional scanning mode. Additionally, our iterative model reconstruction (IMR) allows for virtually nose-free images
through 73% - 90%* noise reduction, helping reveal information previously hidden in noise.
Consistency in exam quality and patient care remains a priority. You have full access to all of the dose-management tools you would normally
have available in a conventional scanning mode. Additionally, our iterative model reconstruction (IMR) allows for virtually nose-free images
through 73% - 90%* noise reduction, helping reveal information previously hidden in noise.
Become a recognized clinical leader
Review prospective and retrospective spectral data analysis with traditional workflow. IQon Spectral CT presents an exciting new approach for collecting and using spectral CT data, which can set your institution apart. With this unique spectral diagnostic ability, you can be recognized as a clinical leader, and at the same time, a low-dose champion.
Review prospective and retrospective spectral data analysis with traditional workflow. IQon Spectral CT presents an exciting new approach for collecting and using spectral CT data, which can set your institution apart. With this unique spectral diagnostic ability, you can be recognized as a clinical leader, and at the same time, a low-dose champion.
Review prospective and retrospective spectral data analysis with traditional workflow. IQon Spectral CT presents an exciting new approach for collecting and using spectral CT data, which can set your institution apart. With this unique spectral diagnostic ability, you can be recognized as a clinical leader, and at the same time, a low-dose champion.
Enable patient-centered imaging and retrospective analysis
iPatient enables personalized, patient-centered imaging with you in control of important advances in dose management and workflow.
Retrospective spectral analysis is made possible through the iPatient platform, so you can experience Spectral CT without the need for any special protocols.
iPatient enables personalized, patient-centered imaging with you in control of important advances in dose management and workflow.
Retrospective spectral analysis is made possible through the iPatient platform, so you can experience Spectral CT without the need for any special protocols.
iPatient enables personalized, patient-centered imaging with you in control of important advances in dose management and workflow.
Retrospective spectral analysis is made possible through the iPatient platform, so you can experience Spectral CT without the need for any special protocols.
Refurbishment process
With over 30 years of OEM refurbishment experience, we guarantee high-quality Circular Edition systems. Each system undergoes our rigorous seven-step OEM refurbishment process, in which obsolete or defective parts are replaced with original Philips components. Systems are cosmetically refurbished to look brand-new, and full system testing ensures that performance and image quality are as good as new. Circular Edition systems are custom-configurable to meet your facility’s clinical needs, and we provide the same warranty as with new Philips systems.
With over 30 years of OEM refurbishment experience, we guarantee high-quality Circular Edition systems. Each system undergoes our rigorous seven-step OEM refurbishment process, in which obsolete or defective parts are replaced with original Philips components. Systems are cosmetically refurbished to look brand-new, and full system testing ensures that performance and image quality are as good as new. Circular Edition systems are custom-configurable to meet your facility’s clinical needs, and we provide the same warranty as with new Philips systems.
On-demand, simultaneous analysis
Only IQon Spectral CT offers Spectral Magic Glass, enabling on-demand, simultaneous viewing and quick comparison of up to five different spectral results for a region of interest, including Monoenergetic, Iodine Density, Virtual Non-contrast, Iodine no Water, and Z Effective maps.
Only IQon Spectral CT offers Spectral Magic Glass, enabling on-demand, simultaneous viewing and quick comparison of up to five different spectral results for a region of interest, including Monoenergetic, Iodine Density, Virtual Non-contrast, Iodine no Water, and Z Effective maps.
Multiple spectral results, viewable on PACS
The Spectral Magic Glass on PACS app** conveniently launches directly in the user’s PACS viewing setup. Spectral Magic Glass on PACS is only available with the IQon Spectral CT and offers a simple interface that integrates into your organization’s current workflow with little or no training.
The Spectral Magic Glass on PACS app** conveniently launches directly in the user’s PACS viewing setup. Spectral Magic Glass on PACS is only available with the IQon Spectral CT and offers a simple interface that integrates into your organization’s current workflow with little or no training.
Drive your clinical performance
Discover exciting new analysis opportunities. Unique NanoPanel Prism detector design delivers conventional anatomical information and simultaneous color quantification and the ability to characterize structures, along with monoenergetic image information – all in one scan. Every scan can be spectral on-demand because the spectral data is always available.
Discover exciting new analysis opportunities. Unique NanoPanel Prism detector design delivers conventional anatomical information and simultaneous color quantification and the ability to characterize structures, along with monoenergetic image information – all in one scan. Every scan can be spectral on-demand because the spectral data is always available.
Discover exciting new analysis opportunities. Unique NanoPanel Prism detector design delivers conventional anatomical information and simultaneous color quantification and the ability to characterize structures, along with monoenergetic image information – all in one scan. Every scan can be spectral on-demand because the spectral data is always available.
Sustain image quality and dose management
Consistency in exam quality and patient care remains a priority. You have full access to all of the dose-management tools you would normally
have available in a conventional scanning mode. Additionally, our iterative model reconstruction (IMR) allows for virtually nose-free images
through 73% - 90%* noise reduction, helping reveal information previously hidden in noise.
Consistency in exam quality and patient care remains a priority. You have full access to all of the dose-management tools you would normally
have available in a conventional scanning mode. Additionally, our iterative model reconstruction (IMR) allows for virtually nose-free images
through 73% - 90%* noise reduction, helping reveal information previously hidden in noise.
Consistency in exam quality and patient care remains a priority. You have full access to all of the dose-management tools you would normally
have available in a conventional scanning mode. Additionally, our iterative model reconstruction (IMR) allows for virtually nose-free images
through 73% - 90%* noise reduction, helping reveal information previously hidden in noise.
Become a recognized clinical leader
Review prospective and retrospective spectral data analysis with traditional workflow. IQon Spectral CT presents an exciting new approach for collecting and using spectral CT data, which can set your institution apart. With this unique spectral diagnostic ability, you can be recognized as a clinical leader, and at the same time, a low-dose champion.
Review prospective and retrospective spectral data analysis with traditional workflow. IQon Spectral CT presents an exciting new approach for collecting and using spectral CT data, which can set your institution apart. With this unique spectral diagnostic ability, you can be recognized as a clinical leader, and at the same time, a low-dose champion.
Review prospective and retrospective spectral data analysis with traditional workflow. IQon Spectral CT presents an exciting new approach for collecting and using spectral CT data, which can set your institution apart. With this unique spectral diagnostic ability, you can be recognized as a clinical leader, and at the same time, a low-dose champion.
Enable patient-centered imaging and retrospective analysis
iPatient enables personalized, patient-centered imaging with you in control of important advances in dose management and workflow.
Retrospective spectral analysis is made possible through the iPatient platform, so you can experience Spectral CT without the need for any special protocols.
iPatient enables personalized, patient-centered imaging with you in control of important advances in dose management and workflow.
Retrospective spectral analysis is made possible through the iPatient platform, so you can experience Spectral CT without the need for any special protocols.
iPatient enables personalized, patient-centered imaging with you in control of important advances in dose management and workflow.
Retrospective spectral analysis is made possible through the iPatient platform, so you can experience Spectral CT without the need for any special protocols.
iDose4: majority of reference protocols under 1 minute
IMR: majority of reference protocols under 3
Spectral reconstruction speed*
3-5 minutes for the majority of cases, enabled by HyperSight Elite Spectral Reconstructor
Spectral temporal resolution
Simultaneous in the same time and space
* In clinical practice, the use of IMR may reduce CT patient dose depending on the clinical task, patient size, anatomical location, and clinical practice. A consultation with a radiologist and a physicist should be made to determine the appropriate dose to obtain diagnostic image quality for the particular clinical task. Lower image noise, improved spatial resolution, improved low-contrast detectability, and/or dose reduction, were tested using reference body protocols. All metrics were tested on phantoms. Dose reduction assessments were performed using 0.8 mm slices, and tested on the MITA CT IQ Phantom (CCT183, The Phantom Laboratory), using human observers. Data on file.
**Spectral Magic Glass on PACS app is integrated with IntelliSpace PACS (iSite) and Sectra. In addition, we have completed ISP (SpDS) integration on several PACS and can make available upon request our open interface document to local hospital or PACS vendor IT in order to complete the Standard Integration.
*** Average cost savings compared to the purchase price of a similar new Philips system. Pricing depends on modality, product type, configuration, and other factors.
