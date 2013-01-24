Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Cannula Infant Single Use Cannula

Cannula Infant

Infant Single Use Cannula

Find similar products

Single Use MR Cannula for Invivo MR Systems

Contact us

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non Sterile
Package Weight
  • 0.030 kg
Patient Application
  • Infant
Latex-free
  • Yes
Disposable or reusable
  • Disposable
Shelf Life
  • 3 years
CE Certified
  • Yes
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Expression
Unit of Measure
  • 25/box
Product details
Product details
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non Sterile
Package Weight
  • 0.030 kg
See all specifications
Product details
Product details
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non Sterile
Package Weight
  • 0.030 kg
Patient Application
  • Infant
Latex-free
  • Yes
Disposable or reusable
  • Disposable
Shelf Life
  • 3 years
CE Certified
  • Yes
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Expression
Unit of Measure
  • 25/box
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.