Search terms

Standard-Flow EtCO2/Agents Kit Clears

Respiration

Find similar products

These accessories are only compatible with Expression systems equipped with the Dual Anesthetic Agent option. Includes 1 Standard-Flow Clear Water Trap (94012) and 2 Standard-Flow Clear Sample Lines (94018).

Contact us

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Disposable or reusable
  • Disposable
Patient Application
  • Adult, Pediatric, Infant, Neonatal
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Expression, Precess, Precess Blue, Magnitude
Latex-free
  • Yes
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Package Weight
  • 0.130 kg
CE Certified
  • Yes
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Disposable or reusable
  • Disposable
See all specifications
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Disposable or reusable
  • Disposable
Patient Application
  • Adult, Pediatric, Infant, Neonatal
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Expression, Precess, Precess Blue, Magnitude
Latex-free
  • Yes
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Package Weight
  • 0.130 kg
CE Certified
  • Yes
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.