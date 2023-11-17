Search terms

3D9-3v Transducer

Broadband curved array transducer

Learn more about the Philips 3D9-3v broadband curved array transducer in the specification table below.

Specifications

Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • Broadband
Number of elements
  • 128
Frequency range
  • 9 - 3 MHz
Array Type
  • 3D volume
Aperture
  • 26.1 mm
Field of view
  • 130°
Volume of field of view
  • 130° x 100°
Applications
  • Endovaginal obstetrics, gynecology, and fertility
Biopsy capable
  • Yes
Image Fusion Navigation capable
  • No
