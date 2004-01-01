Neonatal Single-Patient NIBP Kit contains 50 Cuffs: 5 M1866B Size #1, 10 M1868B Size #2, 20 M1870B Size #3, 10 M1872B Size #4, 5 M1873B Size #5. Incorporates new connector configuration and replaces the M1820-60020.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.I understand
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Product Type
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|CE Certified
|
|Package Weight
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Use with Other Supplies
|
|Patient Application
|
|Cuff Size
|
|Bladder Width
|
|Bladder Length
|
|Number of Hoses
|
|Cuff Connector Style
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Patient Application
|
|Cuff Size
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Product Type
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|CE Certified
|
|Package Weight
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Use with Other Supplies
|
|Patient Application
|
|Cuff Size
|
|Bladder Width
|
|Bladder Length
|
|Number of Hoses
|
|Cuff Connector Style
|
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.I understand
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.