Patient Cable ECG 5 lead Grabber AAMI + SpO2

Telemetry Lead Set

MX40 Patient Cable consists of 5-wire ECG lead set with integrated 8-pin SpO2 connector cable. Grabber leads, AAMI color coded (colored lead wires). Reusable. Cable length = 85 cm (33.5"). 1 Sales unit = 1 cable.

Specifications

ECG Telemetry Lead Set
ECG Telemetry Lead Set
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Lead Set Length
  • 85 cm (33.5")
Number of Leads
  • 5
Shielded
  • Yes
Electrode Attachment Method
  • Grabber
Color Coding
  • AAMI
Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 865350, 865351
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • ECG
Product Type
  • Telemetry Lead Set
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 sales unit = 1 lead set
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • 989803172241; 989803172221
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

