Essential Service Manual Manual

Essential Service Manual

Manual

Essential 865353 service manual.

Specifications

Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
Patient Application
  • Adult, Pediatric, Infant, Neonatal
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Essential
Latex-free
  • Yes
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non Sterile
Package Weight
  • 0.210 kg
CE Certified
  • Yes
