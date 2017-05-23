Search terms

Microstream® Smart CapnoLine® H O2 2m Pediatric

Capnography

Microstream® etCO2 Filterline®, Smart CapnoLine® H O2, oral-nasal, pediatric, 2m (25)

Specifications

Gas Capnography
Gas Capnography
Technology
  • Microstream
Tube Length
  • 2.0 m (6.6')
Patient Application
  • Pediatric
Intubated or Non-Intubated
  • Non-Intubated
With Oxygen
  • Yes
Short Term or Long Term
  • Long Term
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes with any Microstream monitor
Product Category
  • Gas
Product Type
  • Capnography
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 2.092 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 box = 25 filterlines
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

