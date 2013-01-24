Our reusable temperature probes are validated to withstand autoclaving. Philips reusable probes can be disinfected as per instructions for use and then autoclaved at a saturated steam temperature of 132°C/270°F for four minutes and a dry time of 30 minutes, or a saturated steam temperature of 134°C/273°F (maximum) for three minutes with a dry time of 20 - 30 minutes. See IFU for complete cleaning, disinfection and sterilization instructions.