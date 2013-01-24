For immediate assistance with your product purchase, please use the phone number below.

Real-time guidance
Real-time guidance
Dynamic Coronary Roadmap provides real-time, automatic, motion-compensated coronary imaging for live guidance of wires and intra-coronary devices.
Confident navigation
Navigate with confidence
Navigate coronary arteries efficiently and with confidence. Dynamic Coronary Roadmap provides a complete overview of the coronary artery, to confidently position the device.
Seamless integration
Seamless integration
Dynamic Coronary Roadmap integrates seamlessly into standard of care workflow and in daily clinical practice.
It is a fully integrated system, featuring automatic storage and easy re-display of previously acquired roadmaps, to enhance procedure efficiency without changing the current workflow.
