Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

5 lead set Grabber Lead Set

5 lead set Grabber Chest, AAMI OR

Lead Set

Find similar products

5 lead set shielded grabber chest AAMI OR, white colored, easy to manage trunk lead wires with orange connector to trunk cable. Chest lead color coded grabbers. Packaged 1 set per bag. Cable length 1.0m (3.3 ft). Must be used with trunk cable designs: M1663A, M1949A.

Contact us

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8102A, M8105A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M1001B, M1002B
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Type
  • Lead Set
CE Certified
  • No
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .360 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 lead set
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1663A; M1949A
ECG Lead Set
ECG Lead Set
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Chest
Lead Set Length
  • 1.6 m (5.2')
Number of Leads
  • 5
Shielded
  • Yes for Operating Room (ESU protection)
Electrode Attachment Method
  • Grabber
Color Coding
  • AAMI

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand