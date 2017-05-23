Search terms

Respironics PerformaTrak with CapStrap

Full face mask

Find similar products

The comfort and stability of the PerformaTrak full face mask is enhanced with the CapStrap headgear. This headgear simplifies fitting, patient care, and mask reapplycation.

Contact & support
Features
CapStrap headgear
CapStrap simplifies mask application and patient care

CapStrap simplifies mask application and patient care

The CapStrap makes the initial fitting quick and easy and allows the mask to flip up. It makes routine patient care easy and provides a secure, comfortable fit.

CapStrap simplifies mask application and patient care

CapStrap simplifies mask application and patient care
The CapStrap makes the initial fitting quick and easy and allows the mask to flip up. It makes routine patient care easy and provides a secure, comfortable fit.

CapStrap simplifies mask application and patient care

The CapStrap makes the initial fitting quick and easy and allows the mask to flip up. It makes routine patient care easy and provides a secure, comfortable fit.
Click here for more information
CapStrap headgear
CapStrap simplifies mask application and patient care

CapStrap simplifies mask application and patient care

The CapStrap makes the initial fitting quick and easy and allows the mask to flip up. It makes routine patient care easy and provides a secure, comfortable fit.
Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure
Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure

Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure

The PerformaTrak full face mask minimizes facial pressure while maintaining a good seal, even on the sensitive nasal bridge. The mask force can be adjusted at the bridge of the patient's nose, for a comfortable fit that enhances ventilation therapy.

Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure

Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure
The PerformaTrak full face mask minimizes facial pressure while maintaining a good seal, even on the sensitive nasal bridge. The mask force can be adjusted at the bridge of the patient's nose, for a comfortable fit that enhances ventilation therapy.

Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure

The PerformaTrak full face mask minimizes facial pressure while maintaining a good seal, even on the sensitive nasal bridge. The mask force can be adjusted at the bridge of the patient's nose, for a comfortable fit that enhances ventilation therapy.
Click here for more information
Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure
Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure

Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure

The PerformaTrak full face mask minimizes facial pressure while maintaining a good seal, even on the sensitive nasal bridge. The mask force can be adjusted at the bridge of the patient's nose, for a comfortable fit that enhances ventilation therapy.
Digital Auto-Trak compatible
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance.

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance.

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance.
Click here for more information
Digital Auto-Trak compatible
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance.
Dual-density forehead pads for comfort and stability
Dual-density forehead pads for comfort and stability

Dual-density forehead pads for comfort and stability

PerformaTrak features dual-density foam forehead pads for patient comfort and mask stability. The soft silicone material allows a lightweight design, reducing pressure on the sensitive nasal bridge.

Dual-density forehead pads for comfort and stability

Dual-density forehead pads for comfort and stability
PerformaTrak features dual-density foam forehead pads for patient comfort and mask stability. The soft silicone material allows a lightweight design, reducing pressure on the sensitive nasal bridge.

Dual-density forehead pads for comfort and stability

PerformaTrak features dual-density foam forehead pads for patient comfort and mask stability. The soft silicone material allows a lightweight design, reducing pressure on the sensitive nasal bridge.
Click here for more information
Dual-density forehead pads for comfort and stability
Dual-density forehead pads for comfort and stability

Dual-density forehead pads for comfort and stability

PerformaTrak features dual-density foam forehead pads for patient comfort and mask stability. The soft silicone material allows a lightweight design, reducing pressure on the sensitive nasal bridge.
Grab tabs

Grab tabs for easy headgear removal and adjustment

Grab tabs for easy headgear removal and adjustment.

Grab tabs for easy headgear removal and adjustment

Grab tabs for easy headgear removal and adjustment.

Grab tabs for easy headgear removal and adjustment

Grab tabs for easy headgear removal and adjustment.
Interchangeable elbows

Interchangeable elbows for quick ventilator transitions

Quickly switch between single- and dual-limb ventilator circuits. Simply switch out the elbows connecting to the ventilator tubing. The choice of standard elbow for dual-limb systems and the entrainment elbow for single-limb systems allows PerforMax to work with noninvasive ventilators.

Interchangeable elbows for quick ventilator transitions

Quickly switch between single- and dual-limb ventilator circuits. Simply switch out the elbows connecting to the ventilator tubing. The choice of standard elbow for dual-limb systems and the entrainment elbow for single-limb systems allows PerforMax to work with noninvasive ventilators.

Interchangeable elbows for quick ventilator transitions

Quickly switch between single- and dual-limb ventilator circuits. Simply switch out the elbows connecting to the ventilator tubing. The choice of standard elbow for dual-limb systems and the entrainment elbow for single-limb systems allows PerforMax to work with noninvasive ventilators.
Swivel clips

Swivel clips eliminate the need to refit after mask removal

Swivel clips eliminate the need to refit after mask removal.

Swivel clips eliminate the need to refit after mask removal

Swivel clips eliminate the need to refit after mask removal.

Swivel clips eliminate the need to refit after mask removal

Swivel clips eliminate the need to refit after mask removal.
Optional sealing pads

Optional sealing pads minimize air leaks

The optional pads help create a better seal, minimizing air leaks and localized skin breakdown from nasogastric tubes.

Optional sealing pads minimize air leaks

The optional pads help create a better seal, minimizing air leaks and localized skin breakdown from nasogastric tubes.

Optional sealing pads minimize air leaks

The optional pads help create a better seal, minimizing air leaks and localized skin breakdown from nasogastric tubes.
Low-cost replacement headgear

Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles

Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles.

Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles

Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles.

Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles

Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles.
  • CapStrap headgear
  • Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure
  • Digital Auto-Trak compatible
  • Dual-density forehead pads for comfort and stability
See all features
CapStrap headgear
CapStrap simplifies mask application and patient care

CapStrap simplifies mask application and patient care

The CapStrap makes the initial fitting quick and easy and allows the mask to flip up. It makes routine patient care easy and provides a secure, comfortable fit.

CapStrap simplifies mask application and patient care

CapStrap simplifies mask application and patient care
The CapStrap makes the initial fitting quick and easy and allows the mask to flip up. It makes routine patient care easy and provides a secure, comfortable fit.

CapStrap simplifies mask application and patient care

The CapStrap makes the initial fitting quick and easy and allows the mask to flip up. It makes routine patient care easy and provides a secure, comfortable fit.
Click here for more information
CapStrap headgear
CapStrap simplifies mask application and patient care

CapStrap simplifies mask application and patient care

The CapStrap makes the initial fitting quick and easy and allows the mask to flip up. It makes routine patient care easy and provides a secure, comfortable fit.
Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure
Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure

Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure

The PerformaTrak full face mask minimizes facial pressure while maintaining a good seal, even on the sensitive nasal bridge. The mask force can be adjusted at the bridge of the patient's nose, for a comfortable fit that enhances ventilation therapy.

Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure

Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure
The PerformaTrak full face mask minimizes facial pressure while maintaining a good seal, even on the sensitive nasal bridge. The mask force can be adjusted at the bridge of the patient's nose, for a comfortable fit that enhances ventilation therapy.

Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure

The PerformaTrak full face mask minimizes facial pressure while maintaining a good seal, even on the sensitive nasal bridge. The mask force can be adjusted at the bridge of the patient's nose, for a comfortable fit that enhances ventilation therapy.
Click here for more information
Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure
Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure

Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure

The PerformaTrak full face mask minimizes facial pressure while maintaining a good seal, even on the sensitive nasal bridge. The mask force can be adjusted at the bridge of the patient's nose, for a comfortable fit that enhances ventilation therapy.
Digital Auto-Trak compatible
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance.

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance.

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance.
Click here for more information
Digital Auto-Trak compatible
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance.
Dual-density forehead pads for comfort and stability
Dual-density forehead pads for comfort and stability

Dual-density forehead pads for comfort and stability

PerformaTrak features dual-density foam forehead pads for patient comfort and mask stability. The soft silicone material allows a lightweight design, reducing pressure on the sensitive nasal bridge.

Dual-density forehead pads for comfort and stability

Dual-density forehead pads for comfort and stability
PerformaTrak features dual-density foam forehead pads for patient comfort and mask stability. The soft silicone material allows a lightweight design, reducing pressure on the sensitive nasal bridge.

Dual-density forehead pads for comfort and stability

PerformaTrak features dual-density foam forehead pads for patient comfort and mask stability. The soft silicone material allows a lightweight design, reducing pressure on the sensitive nasal bridge.
Click here for more information
Dual-density forehead pads for comfort and stability
Dual-density forehead pads for comfort and stability

Dual-density forehead pads for comfort and stability

PerformaTrak features dual-density foam forehead pads for patient comfort and mask stability. The soft silicone material allows a lightweight design, reducing pressure on the sensitive nasal bridge.
Grab tabs

Grab tabs for easy headgear removal and adjustment

Grab tabs for easy headgear removal and adjustment.

Grab tabs for easy headgear removal and adjustment

Grab tabs for easy headgear removal and adjustment.

Grab tabs for easy headgear removal and adjustment

Grab tabs for easy headgear removal and adjustment.
Interchangeable elbows

Interchangeable elbows for quick ventilator transitions

Quickly switch between single- and dual-limb ventilator circuits. Simply switch out the elbows connecting to the ventilator tubing. The choice of standard elbow for dual-limb systems and the entrainment elbow for single-limb systems allows PerforMax to work with noninvasive ventilators.

Interchangeable elbows for quick ventilator transitions

Quickly switch between single- and dual-limb ventilator circuits. Simply switch out the elbows connecting to the ventilator tubing. The choice of standard elbow for dual-limb systems and the entrainment elbow for single-limb systems allows PerforMax to work with noninvasive ventilators.

Interchangeable elbows for quick ventilator transitions

Quickly switch between single- and dual-limb ventilator circuits. Simply switch out the elbows connecting to the ventilator tubing. The choice of standard elbow for dual-limb systems and the entrainment elbow for single-limb systems allows PerforMax to work with noninvasive ventilators.
Swivel clips

Swivel clips eliminate the need to refit after mask removal

Swivel clips eliminate the need to refit after mask removal.

Swivel clips eliminate the need to refit after mask removal

Swivel clips eliminate the need to refit after mask removal.

Swivel clips eliminate the need to refit after mask removal

Swivel clips eliminate the need to refit after mask removal.
Optional sealing pads

Optional sealing pads minimize air leaks

The optional pads help create a better seal, minimizing air leaks and localized skin breakdown from nasogastric tubes.

Optional sealing pads minimize air leaks

The optional pads help create a better seal, minimizing air leaks and localized skin breakdown from nasogastric tubes.

Optional sealing pads minimize air leaks

The optional pads help create a better seal, minimizing air leaks and localized skin breakdown from nasogastric tubes.
Low-cost replacement headgear

Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles

Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles.

Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles

Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles.

Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles

Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles.

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.