HTS3580/98
    Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Powerful speakers with double basspipes and high definition HDMI 1080p upscaling with Blu-ray Disc playback pump up your home entertainment experience See all benefits

      Obsessed with sound

      Powerful cinematic sound with deep bass

      • Blu-ray Disc playback
      Full HD 3D Blu-ray for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

      Full HD 3D Blu-ray for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

      Be enthralled by 3D movies in your own living room on a Full HD 3D TV. Active 3D uses the latest generation of fast switching displays for real life depth and realism in full 1080x1920 HD resolution. By watching these images through special glasses with right and left lenses that are timed to open and close in synchrony with alternating images, the full HD 3D viewing experience is created in your home cinema. Premium 3D movie releases on Blu-ray offer a wide, high quality selection of content. Blu-ray also delivers uncompressed surround sound for an unbelievably real audio experience.

      Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

      Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

      Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential deliver the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential complete your high definition entertainment experience.

      HDMI 1080p upscales to high definition for sharper pictures

      HDMI 1080p upscales to high definition for sharper pictures

      HDMI 1080p upscaling delivers images that are crystal clear. Movies in standard definition can now be enjoyed in true high definition resolution - ensuring more details and more true-to-life pictures. Progressive Scan (represented by "p" in "1080p') eliminates the line structure prevalent on TV screens, again ensuring relentlessly sharp images. To top it off, HDMI makes a direct digital connection that can carry uncompressed digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio, without conversions to analog - delivering perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise.

      Plays 3D Blu-ray Discs, DVDs, VCDs, CDs and USB devices

      Plays 3D Blu-ray Discs, DVDs, VCDs, CDs and USB devices

      Play virtually any disc and any media format you want - whether they be 3D Blu-ray Discs, DVDs, VCDs, CDs or USB devices. Experience the unbeatable convenience of great playability, and the luxury of sharing media files on your TV or home theater system.

      Powerful speakers with basspipes for great sound

      Powerful speakers with basspipes for great sound

      1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

      1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

      Sleek high gloss finishing with unique touch controls

      Sleek high gloss finishing with unique touch controls

      Compact design that fits anywhere

      Compact design that fits anywhere

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • FM antenna
        • HDMI cable
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Remote Control
        • Stand Screw x 2
        • User Manual
        • Video Cable
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

      • Audio Playback

        Compression format
        • MP3
        • WAV
        • WMA
        MP3 bit rates
        32 - 320kbps

      • Still Picture Playback

        Compression format
        • GIF
        • JPEG
        • JPEG HD
        • JPEG Progressive
        • PNG
        Picture Enhancement
        • Rotate
        • Slideshow with music playback
        • Zoom

      • Video Playback

        Compression formats
        • DivX Ultra
        • MPEG1
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        • WMV SD
        • XviD

      • Optical Playback Media

        Playable Discs
        • BD
        • BD R / BD RE
        • CD
        • CDDA
        • CD-R/CD-RW
        • DVD
        • DVD +R/+RW
        • DVD -R/-RW
        • SVCD
        • VCD

      • File Format

        Audio
        • mp3
        • wma
        Picture
        • GIF
        • JPEG
        • JPG
        Video
        • asf
        • avi
        • divx
        • mkv
        • mpeg
        • mpg
        • wmv

      • Connectivity

        Front / Side connections
        • MP3 Link
        • USB
        Rear Connections
        • AUX in
        • Click-fit Speaker Connectors
        • Composite video (CVBS) output
        • Ethernet
        • FM Antenna Socket
        • HDMI 1.4 output (3D Blu-ray)

      • Convenience

        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • 21:9 format subtitle support
        • Automatic audio input mapping
        • Dynamic Lipsync
        • One touch play
        • One touch standby
        • Remote Control-Passthrough

      • Dimensions

        Main Unit (W x H x D)
        360 x 58 x 351  mm
        Main Unit Weight
        3.2  kg
        Center Speaker (W x H x D)
        161 x 92 x 95  mm
        Center Speaker Weight
        0.8  kg
        Centre Speaker cable length
        3  m
        Front Speaker (W x H x D)
        95 x 161 x 87  mm
        Front Speaker Weight
        0.6  kg
        Front Speaker cable length
        4  m
        Rear Tallboy Speaker (WxHxD)
        254 x 1001 x 254  mm
        Rear Speaker Weight
        3.4  kg
        Rear Speaker cable length
        10  m
        Subwoofer (W x H x D)
        123 x 309 x 369  mm
        Subwoofer Weight
        3.8  kg
        Subwoofer cable length
        4  m
        Packaging (W x H x D)
        400 x 410 x 1100  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        19.7  kg

      • Loudspeakers

        Loudspeaker types
        • 1 x Centre speaker
        • 2 x Satellite speakers
        • 2 x Tallboy speakers
        Center speaker drivers
        1 x 3" Full range woofer
        Center speaker freq range
        150 - 20k  Hz
        Center speaker impedance
        4  ohm
        Drivers per Satellite speaker
        1 x 3" Full range woofer
        Satellite speaker freq range
        150 - 20k  Hz
        Satellite speaker impedance
        4  ohm
        Drivers per Tallboy speaker
        1 x 3" Full range woofer
        Tallboy speaker freq range
        150 - 20k  Hz
        Tallboy speaker impedance
        4  ohm
        Subwoofer driver
        1 x 6.5" woofer
        Subwoofer freq range
        20 - 150  Hz
        Subwoofer impedance
        4  ohm

      • Picture/Display

        Picture enhancement
        • High Def (720p, 1080i, 1080p)
        • Progressive scan
        • Video upscaling

      • Power

        Power consumption
        100  W
        Power supply
        110-127V / 220-240V, ~50-60Hz
        Standby power consumption
        < 0.9 W

      • Sound

        Equalizer settings
        • Action
        • Classic
        • Concert
        • Drama
        • Jazz
        • Rock
        • Sports
        Frequency response
        20 - 20k  Hz
        Signal to noise ratio
        > 65 dB
        Sound Enhancement
        • Dolby Digital Prologic II
        • Night Mode
        Sound System
        • Dolby Digital 5.1
        • Dolby Digital Plus
        • Dolby True HD
        • DTS Digital Surround
        • DTS-HD High Resolution Audio
        • DTS-HD Master Resolution
        • Stereo
        Center speaker output power
        167 W
        Satellite speaker output power
        167 W x 2
        Tallboy speaker output power
        167 W x 2
        Subwoofer output power
        167 W
        Total Power RMS @ 30% THD
        1000  W

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        FM
        Number of Preset Channels
        40

      What's in the box?

