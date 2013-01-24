Home
Protects 10 X better versus a regular blade

Aquatec Wet & Dry

The Aquatouch shaver protects your skin while you enjoy a refreshing shave. Our ComfortCut Blade System with rounded profile heads glides smoothly across, and they're designed to protect your skin.

 

S5070/04

The Aquatouch shaver protects your skin while you enjoy a refreshing shave. Our ComfortCut Blade System with rounded profile heads glides smoothly across, and they're designed to protect your skin.
Get a shave that's close and precise


MultiPrecision blades are specifically designed to give you a close shave whilst protecting your skin. The dual-blade Super Lift & Cut system uses two blades to give a close shave whilst still offering optimal skin comfort. The first blade lifts each hair shaft away from the skin while the second blade cuts the hair shaft at skin level, guaranteeing a close smooth shave.
Flexibility to ensure a close shave


5-directional  DynamicFlex heads follow every curve of your face and neck to give you an easy, comfortable shave even in tough to reach areas.
Shave wet or dry


Shave your way. With the 100% waterproof Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet with gel or foam or even under the shower.

What's in the box?

    • SmartClick Precision Trimmer

      SmartClick precision trimmer: Precision trimmer for perfect moustache and sideburn trimming.
    Philips – the world's number one electric shaving brand* 

    *Source Market leader research Institute retail value 2014-2015 per electric grooming category
    One of the world's most celebrated and valued design competitions. iF DESIGN AWARD is recognized as a symbol of design excellence around the world with over 5,000 submissions from 70 countries every year. 
    Philips Green Products can reduce costs, energy consumption and CO2 emissions by offering a significant environmental improvement in one or more of the Philips Green Focal Areas — Energy efficiency, Packaging, Hazardous substances, Weight, Recycling and disposal and Lifetime reliability.

    PQ206/18
    Compare features

    Key feature(s)
    • Wet or Dry, Protective Shave
    • Great skin protection, smooth shave
    • Clean Shave for confidence

    Shaving Performance
    • ComfortCut Blade System
    • 5-direction Flex Heads
    • AquaTec Wet & Dry
    • Skin Protection System
    • CloseCut Blade System
    • AquaTec Wet & Dry
    • CloseCut
    • Individual floating heads

    Ease of use
    • Fully washable
    • Unplug before use
    • Use wet & dry
    • 1 LED indicator
    • Battery operation

    Battery
    • NiMH, 40 min / 13 shaves
    • 100-240 V
    • NiMH
    • 100-240 V
    • AA

    Included accessories
    • SmartClick precision trimmer

