Mimics the feel of a breast as always — and now works like a breast, too
This range will be discontinued and replaced by New Natural Response. For now, this original version remains available.
Designed to minimize feeding interruptions and discomfort.
Enjoy the lightweight durability of our premium Natural PPSU baby bottle.
For babies with a strong suckle, try a lower flow for a comfortable feed. Those that suckle softly, might need a higher flow for more milk to flow more easily.
Now they can drink, swallow, and breathe — just like breastfeeding.
Our new Natural Response Nipple lets milk flow only when baby actively drinks and allows for smooth transitions between breast and bottle.
Our nipples are designed to let the right amount of milk flow through based on your baby’s development stage and drinking rhythm. They range from slow to fast flow.
Because new Natural Response Nipples feel and work like a breast, it's easy to alternate between bottle and breastfeeding.
Our new Natural Response Nipples are a new experience your baby. Just like breastfeeding, it could take a few tries to get it right. That's perfectly natural.
