Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
ID
1

Search terms

banner background image

A viewing experience

beyond the ordinary

 

Check out our Ambilight TVs

4 reasons why you'll love Philips TVs

  • Design: Every small detail is designed to create the most beautiful and authentic visual experience, both on and around the screen. Using only the highest quality materials, it&#39;s European craftsmanship that blends with your interior.

    Design: Every small detail is designed to create the most beautiful and authentic visual experience, both on and around the screen. Using only the highest quality materials, it's European craftsmanship that blends with your interior.

    Find out more
  • Picture Quality: With Ultra HD our TVs give you four times the resolution of a Full HD TV. So you experience detail with an astounding level of clarity, realism and vibrancy. And your TV comes alive before your eyes like never before, no matter how close you sit to the TV.

    Picture Quality: With Ultra HD our TVs give you four times the resolution of a Full HD TV. So you experience detail with an astounding level of clarity, realism and vibrancy. And your TV comes alive before your eyes like never before, no matter how close you sit to the TV.

    Find out more
  • Smart TV: Beautifully intuitive, Android™ makes our TVs so easy to use. In no time, you’ll be watching your favourite shows, using apps like YouTube™, playing games, or simply going online. Everything is effortless.

    Smart TV: Beautifully intuitive, Android™ makes our TVs so easy to use. In no time, you’ll be watching your favourite shows, using apps like YouTube™, playing games, or simply going online. Everything is effortless.

    Find out more
  • Ambilight: There’s nothing quite like it. Sitting down to your favourite TV show and seeing the surrounding walls glow with the colour, vibrancy and excitement of the TV screen. It’s so immersive you’ll wonder how you ever did without it.

    Ambilight: There’s nothing quite like it. Sitting down to your favourite TV show and seeing the surrounding walls glow with the colour, vibrancy and excitement of the TV screen. It’s so immersive you’ll wonder how you ever did without it.

    Find out more

Android TV™ and apps.
A dream team.

 

Stream your favourite tunes. Dive into a thrilling new TV series. Share pics. Lose yourself in the latest games. Or just get online. With Android inside, enjoying all your favourite apps through your TV is a breeze.

 

*Android TV™ coming to you in Q4 2015. Please check with your local dealers for more details.

Explore Smart TV

 

Compare Smart TVs

 

 

Philips Smart TV apps

A stunning television
for every budget.

Philips TV series

*Suggested retail price
**Specifications shown are not applicable to all products within each range.

More Philips TV series

Let's socialise

Facebook

Philips TV Facebook

 

For tips on how to get the most out of your Philips TV & latest news

 

Visit our Facebook page

YouTube

Philips TV YouTube

 

The Darklight movie: See what light can do

 

 

Visit our YouTube channel

Instagram

Philips TV Instagram

 

Share your Ambilight experience with us using #Ambilight @philipstelevision

 

Visit our Instagram profile

*TV models and specifications shown are country specific and may vary

**Android™, Google™, Google Play™, YouTube™ and other marks are trademarks of Google Inc.