The food preparation table provided by Philips indicates the best ways to prepare certain ingredients.

Grilling time and temperature depend on how thick the ingredients are and on your personal taste. If the results are not to your liking, try a different setting.

Example: If the exterior looks charred and the inside of the meat is still raw, try to sear the meat first on temperature setting 5 next time by quickly grilling it on both sides before you turn the temperature control to setting 4 to grill the meat until it is done to your taste. Please remember that the time to prepare the meat will be slightly longer when you turn the temperature control to a lower setting.