My Philips/Saeco espresso machine is showing an error code

If your Philips espresso machine runs into an error, a red display appears with an icon image, together with a code number, such as 01, 03, 04, 05, 11, 14 or 19. Below you will find what the error codes mean and how to solve it.



Note: If your espresso machine is showing any other error codes not mentioned above, we advise you to contact us for further assistance as your machine needs service.

Error Code 01: Coffee grinder cannot work properly

To fix this, unblock the coffee funnel, and perform an extra cleaning with a vacuum cleaner. Follow the steps below: Switch the machine OFF and wait until it is completely off and does not make any more noises (this takes about 15-20 seconds) Remove the brew group Open the lid of the pre-ground coffee funnel and place the spoon handle into the funnel. If there is no pre-ground coffee funnel, insert the spoon handle into the coffee funnel from below. Move the handle up and down until the clogged ground coffee falls down. Some force may be required. Remove all fallen ground coffee with a vacuum cleaner Then put the vacuum cleaner on the outlet of the coffee funnel and cover the pre-ground coffee funnel with your hand. Or visa versa, put the vacuum cleaner on the top and cover the bottom. Place back the brew group, switch the machine back ON and brew an espresso. After brewing, check if the funnel is still free from ground coffee. If not, repeat the unblocking procedure. Note: To prevent the coffee funnel from getting blocked do not pour/spill any water into the coffee bean container and clean the coffee funnel weekly. When E01 code appears, it indicates that the coffee grinder cannot work properly because of a blocked coffee funnel with ground coffee.To fix this, unblock the coffee funnel, and perform an extra cleaning with a vacuum cleaner. Follow the steps below:: To prevent the coffee funnel from getting blocked do not pour/spill any water into the coffee bean container and clean the coffee funnel weekly.

Error Code 03: Brew group is dirty Switch OFF the machine and wait until it is completely off and does not make any more noises (this takes about 15-20 seconds). Open the service door and remove the brew group by pressing the “PUSH” button to the right side, hold it, and pull it towards you. Rinse the brew group thoroughly with lukewarm water and let it air-dry before placing it back. When E03 code appears, the brew group contains too much dirt and cannot work well. Rinse the brew group to solve the issue. See cleaning instructions below: Play Pause

Error Code 04: Brew group is not well inserted When E04 code appears, the brew group is not in place. Open the service door of the machine and push the brew group into place. When it is well in place, you will hear a click.

Error Code 05: Air is trapped in the water circuit To release the air from the machine, follow the steps below:



1. Switch OFF the machine

2. Empty the water tank and remove the AquaClean or any other water filter

3. Fill the water tank with water and place it back in position

4. Switch the machine back ON. When the machine is heated up, select hot water and dispense 2-3 cups of hot water



If you use an AquaClean water filter, follow these extra steps to make sure the filter is prepared and correct installed for use:



1. Shake the AquaClean water filter for 5 seconds

2. Hold the filter upside down in a container/bowl with water until no more air bubbles come out

3. Place back the filter into the water tank and fill the water tank with water

4. Restart the machine and switch it off and back on

5. Select hot water and dispense 2-3 cups of hot water Play Pause

Error Code 14: Machine is overheated When error code 14 appears, it indicates that the espresso machine is overheated. To fix this, switch the machine OFF and leave it for 30 minutes until it cools down.