Try different settings to create your preferred coffee taste.

When you change the settings on your machine, this will influence the taste of your coffee and the consistency of the coffee puck.

For example, change the grinder settings (finer) or the coffee volume (less) a little and try again.

A coarse grind setting leads to less strong coffee and a waterier coffee puck

A higher coffee volume leads to less strong coffee and a waterier coffee puck

A lighter aroma setting leads to a waterier coffee puck