My Philips Airfryer shows dashes or an E1 error code

If your Philips Airfryer won't turn on and is showing either blinking dashes (----) or the error code E1, please see below for further information.

My Airfryer does not turn on anymore and shows blinking dashes Your Airfryer is in the firmware update mode. This update takes up to 1 minute and the Airfryer cannot be used during this time.

My Airfryer shows error code E1 If your device was stored at low ambient temperature, let it adjust to room temperature for at least 15 min before plugging in again. If your display still shows E1, please contact the Philips Consumer Care team in your area.

Unplug the appliance and let it rest for 5 minutes before plugging in again.