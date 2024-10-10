How do I descale my Philips Garment Steamer/All-in-One Solution?
Published on 10 October 2024
Read the article below to find your Philips Garment Steamer’s/All-in-Once Solution’s model and follow the correct descaling routine.
Why is descaling needed?
Over time, your appliance can build up scale. The harder the water in your area, the faster scale impurities develop and solidify. Descaling your Philips Garment Steamer every 1-2 months can prevent brown stains, brown water and leaking. Regular cleaning keeps steam output at its highest and extends the lifetime of your appliance.
Note: Your garment steamer should be emptied of scale approximately once a month and more frequently if the water in your area is very hard.
Important: Do not put water, vinegar, descaling agents, or other chemicals into the garment steamer.
Note: Your garment steamer should be emptied of scale approximately once a month and more frequently if the water in your area is very hard.
Important: Do not put water, vinegar, descaling agents, or other chemicals into the garment steamer.
Smart Calc Clean function
Below information apply only to: AIS6000 Series (AIS6010, AIS6020).
1. The Calc-Clean light will flash and the appliance will beep, indicating the need to perform descaling.
2. Fill up the water tank with at least half full.
3. Insert the filled water tank to the base.
4. Place the iron on the Calc-Clean container. Ensure the iron tip fits into the container’s tip guard.
5. Press & hold the Calc button for two seconds until you hear a short beep.
6. The descaling process will take approximately two minutes.
7. When the descaling process is completed, the appliance will turn OFF. Caution: The iron is hot.
1. The Calc-Clean light will flash and the appliance will beep, indicating the need to perform descaling.
2. Fill up the water tank with at least half full.
3. Insert the filled water tank to the base.
4. Place the iron on the Calc-Clean container. Ensure the iron tip fits into the container’s tip guard.
5. Press & hold the Calc button for two seconds until you hear a short beep.
6. The descaling process will take approximately two minutes.
7. When the descaling process is completed, the appliance will turn OFF. Caution: The iron is hot.
Quick Calc Release function
Below information apply only to: StyleTouch Pure (GC440, GC442) 8000 Series (GC800, GC801, GC810).
Note: Your garment steamer should be emptied of scale approximately once a month and more frequently if the water in your area is very hard.
Note: Your garment steamer should be emptied of scale approximately once a month and more frequently if the water in your area is very hard.
- Unplug and let cool completely (at least 1 hour).
- Remove the cover marked ""De-Calc"".
- Hold over the sink, remove the rubber stopper and shake gently to empty water and scale.
- Place the stopper and cover back.
- Repeat this process once a month, or more if necessary.
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Easy Rinse Off Scale function
Below information apply only to: 7000 Series (STH7020, STH7030, STH7040, STH7050, STH7060).
Note: With regular use, your garment steamer should be emptied of scale approximately once a month — and more frequently if the water in your area is very hard.
Note: With regular use, your garment steamer should be emptied of scale approximately once a month — and more frequently if the water in your area is very hard.
- Plug in to mains, power on and wait for 30 seconds for garment steamer to heat up.
- Press and hold the steam setting button and steam trigger simultaneously until 2 LED lights blink.
- Hold over the sink and shake gently to empty the hot water and scale.
- After 30 seconds, ECO mode will blink to indicate product is back to heating up.
- You may power off and plug out from mains.
- Wait for garment steamer to cool down for 60 mins and using soft cloth to wipe clean the steamer soleplate.
Basic Rinse function
Below information apply only to: DailyTouch (GC502, GC503, GC504, GC506).
- Unplug and let cool completely (at least 1 hour).
- When cool, dismantle the pole, disconnect the steam hose, and remove the water tank.
- Pour the water out of the base unit into the sink and shake gently.
- Fill the water tank and place it back. Wait 10 seconds. Shake. Empty. Repeat several times.
- Repeat this process once a month, or more if necessary.
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Easy Rinse de-calc function
Below information apply only to: EasyTouch (GC48x, GC499, GC50x), EasyTouch Plus (GC51x & GC52x), ComfortTouch (GC55x), ComfortTouch Plus (GC558), ComfortTouch Advanced (GC57x), 3000 Series (STE31xx).
- Unplug and let cool completely (at least 1 hour).
- Make sure the water level is above the MIN mark. Hold the steamer over a bucket or drain.
- Turn the DE-CALC knob counterclockwise to remove. Allow the water and scale to drain out.
- When empty, place the DE-CALC knob back and turn clockwise to lock.
- Repeat this process once a month, or more if necessary.
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Auto Clean function
Below information apply only to: CompactTouch (GC410, GC420, GC430).
Note: With regular use, your garment steamer should be descaled every 2 weeks.
Note: With regular use, your garment steamer should be descaled every 2 weeks.
- Fill the water tank and plug in the steamer near a sink.
- Point the steamer head into the sink. Press and hold the AUTO CLEAN button for 2 seconds.
- Wait 2 minutes until the steamer shuts off and the AUTO CLEAN light goes out.
- Repeat this process once a month, or more if necessary.
No descaling required
Below information apply only to: All-in-One 8600 Series (AIS8540), All-in-One 8000 Series (GC628, GC629), ProTouch (GC610, GC612, GC625, GC626, GC627), ProTouch 2-in-1 (GC617, GC618).
Due to Philips’ patented engine design, you do not need to descale your appliance. The scale will be automatically flaked off and stored internally in the base of your appliance. We have specifically designed this space to store the scale so that no further actions from you are required.
If you live in an area with hard water, it is recommended to use 50% demineralized water mixed with tap water.
Due to Philips’ patented engine design, you do not need to descale your appliance. The scale will be automatically flaked off and stored internally in the base of your appliance. We have specifically designed this space to store the scale so that no further actions from you are required.
If you live in an area with hard water, it is recommended to use 50% demineralized water mixed with tap water.
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