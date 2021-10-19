Search terms

EN
ID
1
Air Coolers and Heaters

3-in-1 Purifier, Fan and Heater

Purify, refresh and warm your home anytime

 

Take your at-home comfort to the next level with refreshing and heating air technologies combined with advanced air purification

Next level comfort

Clean air and comfort all year round

Philips 3-in-1 Air Purifier features a HEPA filter that purifies the air of viruses, allergens and pollutants, while the 350° rotating fan distributes the clean air back into the room warmed or as a refreshing breeze.

House icon

Purifies rooms up to 42 m2*

Blade icon

Air Purification: 165 m3/h CADR**

More info
HEPA filter

HEPA filter removes 99.95% of particles as small as 0.003 microns***

Sensor

Air quality sensor and real-time display

 

Fresh breeze or warm air

Delivers a fresh breeze or warmed air depending on your needs

Magnetic remote control

Easy-dock magnetic remote control

 

Adjustable 350° oscillation

Adjustable 350° oscillation reaches everywhere you need

Air Purifier and Heater mobile image

* 42 m2 room size is calculated according to NRCC-5401, using cigarette smoke CADR tested according to GB/T18801-2015.

** CADR is tested by a certified third party lab, according GB/T18801-2015.

* * * Tested in 2020 by IUTA in accordance with DIN71460-1 using NaCl aerosol.

The new Philips 2000 series

The fan, heater and purifier - all in one

Refreshes

Refreshes

The fan component

Delivers a gentle stream of fresh air, ideal for making rooms in warmer temperatures more comfortable

Warms

Warms

The heater component

Heats up the air in just 3 seconds to warm up a cool room quickly

Cleans

Cleans

The Purifier

Purifies the air of viruses, allergens and pollutants

3-in-1 Purifier, Fan and Heater

 

See how it works:

 

Scroll to explore

Air quality sensor

3-in-1 Purifier, Fan and Heater

 

Air quality sensor

 

Air quality sensor detects particles in the air smaller than 2.5 microns and displays it in real-time with numerical and color feedback. The display also shows indoor temperature and a !lter change alert.

360° HEPA filtration system with 3 layers

3-in-1 Purifier, Fan and Heater

 

360° HEPA filtration system with 3 layers

Pre-filter captures large particles like dust and hair

HEPA filter captures particles as small as 0.003 microns

Actived carbon filter removes gases and unpleasant odors

Ceramic heater

3-in-1 Purifier, Fan and Heater

 

Ceramic heater

 

Ceramic element heats up the air in 3 seconds.

 

360° purification

3-in-1 Purifier, Fan and Heater

 

360° purification

 

360° purification inlet lets the air enter the filter from all angles for efficient operation

  • 3-in-1 Purifier, Fan and Heater

    See how it works:

    Swipe to explore

    Air Purifier and Heater
  • Air quality sensor

    3-in-1 Purifier, Fan and Heater

    Air quality sensor

    Air quality sensor detects particles in the air smaller than 2.5 microns and displays it in real-time with numerical and color feedback. The display also shows indoor temperature and a !lter change alert.

  • 360° HEPA filtration system with 3 layers

    3-in-1 Purifier, Fan and Heater

    360° HEPA filtration system with 3 layers

    Pre-filter captures large particles like dust and hair

    HEPA filter captures particles as small as 0,003 microns

    Actived carbon filter removes gases and unpleasant odors

  • Ceramic heater

    3-in-1 Purifier, Fan and Heater

    Ceramic heater

    Ceramic element heats up the air in 3 seconds.

  • 360° purification

    3-in-1 Purifier, Fan and Heater

    360° purification

    360° purification inlet lets the air enter the filter from all angles for efficient operation.

    Fast and efficient

     

    Clean air at the touch of a button

     

    Easy operation with magnetic remote controller.

    Fast and efficient

    Clean air at the touch of a button

    Purify the air in a room of up to 20m2 in less than 17,5 minutes.

    Fast and efficient

    3-speed settings

     

    Warm or refreshed purified air at your preferred speed

     

    Delivers purified air at low, medium or high speed depending on your needs.

    3-speed settings

    Warm or refreshed purified air at your preferred speed

    Delivers purified air at low, medium or high speed depending on your needs.

    3-speed settings

    Bladeless design

     

    Added safety

     

    Bladeless design produces a constant stream of purified air with no exposed fast-spinning blades.

    Bladeless design

    Added safety

    Bladeless design produces a constant stream of purified air with no exposed fast-spinning blades.

    Bladeless design

    350° rotation

     

    Hits every corner in the room

     

    Adjustable 350° rotation enables the purified air to reach every corner of the room.

    350° rotation

    Hits every corner in the room

    Adjustable 350° rotation enables the purified air to reach every corner of the room.

    360° rotation

    Light control

     

    Sleep mode

     

    Features a 3-level setting so you control the brightness of the light display. Sleep mode option turns off all the lights on the device.

    Light control

    Sleep mode

    Features a 3-level setting so you control the brightness of the light display. Sleep mode option turns off all the lights on the device.

    Light control

    Independently tested and certified

    Airmid

    Independent airmid health group with accredited virology lab

    Tested for 98.5% virus removal with H1N1 influenza virus*

    * From the air that passes through the filter, Microbial Reduction Rate Test conducted at Airmid Health group Ltd. tested in a 28.5 m3 test chamber contaminated with airborne influenza A (H1N1).

    iUTA

    iUTA is a research institute in the field of energy and environmental technology

    Tested for 99.95% filtration of nano-particles, at 0.003 microns.**

    * * Tested in 2020 by IUTA in accordance with DIN71460-1 using NaCl aerosol.

    Products

    Related products

    Air Purifiers

    Air Purifiers

    Related products
    Humidifier

    Humidifiers

    Related products
    Filter

    Filters

    Related products

    Support

    How can we help you?

    How do Philips air purifiers work?

    An air purifier creates a circulation of the room air (combination of motor and fan), detects PM2.5 and reacts to the contaminants in the air and filters the contaminated air through a filter system that traps fine dust, allergens, viruses, bacteria, harmful gases, etc. . This cycle of operation is repeated as the room air is recirculated by the air flow from the air purifier; therefore it is very important that the air purifier has a high airflow to keep the air clean.

    What does CADR mean?

    CADR - Clean Air Delivery Rate is the amount of clean air in cubic meters per hour that we measure as a combination of air flow and filter efficiency. CADR helps you understand how quickly an air purifier can clean a room. A higher CADR in a room can lead to faster cleaning and thus to a lower concentration of pollutants in the air.

    What is a NanoProtect HEPA filter and its advantages?

    HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filters consist of a mat made of randomly arranged fibers. HEPA filters are designed to target a range of particle sizes. These particles are captured and stacked on top of the fiber. Philips air purifiers use NanoProtect HEPA filters. These filters provide 99.97% particle separation at 0.3 µm (0.3 µm being the estimated particle size with the greatest penetration for NanoProtect HEPA). NanoProtect HEPA uses a combination of mechanical and electrostatic filtering, whereby the larger particles are captured by mechanical action and the smaller particles are captured by electrostatic action. This filter design enables optimal size, better air circulation, higher speed of air purification.

    What is the relationship between 99.97% and the 0.003nm (nanometer)?

    99.97% is usually associated with 0.3 μm as the common filter specification, which is the HEPA requirement specified by global standards. Philips air purifiers show an efficiency of 99.97% for even smaller particles. Our products are tested to 0.003 μm, the smallest particle available that has high efficiency at 99.97% filtration.

    Why is it important that the air purifiers are optimized in favor of a high CADR?

    Philips air purifiers are designed to provide best-in-class air cleaning performance for everyday, real-world consumer situations. They are intended for indoor use with high activity, e.g. In kitchens and living rooms at home, in schools, in classrooms, in the workplace, in restaurants, in retail stores, etc. For optimal performance, an air purifier must provide a high rate of air purification (as measured by CADR according to industry standards). At Philips, we optimize our products to achieve a higher CADR with the aim of increasing protection against dangerous small particles, allergens and aerosols containing viruses. CADR stands for Clean Air Delivery Rate and is a direct function of filter efficiency and air flow.

     

    The filter efficiency is measured as the fraction of particle separation at a certain particle size. At Philips, we measure filter efficiency down to 0.3 µm (estimated most difficult particle size) and down to 0.003 µm (smallest measurable particle size). Air flow is measured by the flow of air through the filter and is maximized when the resistance to air flow through the filter is less.

    Does the Philips NanoProtect HEPA filter meet the HEPA 13 or HEPA 14 standards?

    HEPA-13 / H13 is a well-known industry standard for air filters that follow the EU standard EN1822. Certified HEPA-13 filters guarantee 99.95% air purification of the most difficult particles to filter (MPPS, according to the European standard). MPPS stands for “most penetrating particle size”, in other words, this is the most difficult particle size to filter in any filter (not necessarily the smallest particle size). However, the HEPA-13 standard has some important limitations. One of them is that it does not take into account the air purification rate (measured by CADR according to industry standards), which is arguably much more important in everyday, real-world consumer situations.

     

    The NanoProtect HEPA filters from Philips offer a filter efficiency of 99.97% at 0.3 µm. The faster the air cleaning rate (CADR), the better the protection against dangerous small particles, allergens and aerosols from viruses. On this basis, it is expected that NanoProtect HEPA filters will do a better job in everyday, real consumer situations than conventional HEPA-13 certified filters. They clean the air faster with a more optimal size, lower energy consumption and lower material costs and thus lower the total cost of ownership for our consumers.

    Can Philips air purifiers be used outside the home?

    Philips air purifiers are designed and manufactured in compliance with all safety regulations and standards (IEC / EN 60335-1 IEC / EN 60335-2-65). They can be safely used in a wide variety of indoor spaces, such as: B. in homes, offices, schools or dental clinics. For optimal use, please read the user manual for each product.

    How do I dispose of the Philips filter?

    We recommend placing the filter in a disposable bag and following normal practice, then washing your hands for at least 20 seconds and following advice from local health authorities on how to deal with potentially infected surfaces.

    We also recommend washing your hands for 20 seconds when cleaning the filter.

    Can Philips air purifiers run continuously?

    Philips products are rigorously tested before they hit the market. Philips carries out lifespan and durability tests. The performance of Philips air purifiers has been tested and validated for continuous indoor use for a period of three years.

    The durability of the filter in Philips air purifiers depends on the environment in which it is used. For optimal performance, the Philips NanoProtect HEPA filter should be replaced as soon as the user receives the message to change the filter via the device or the Clean Home + app (for Philips air purifiers with app control). For more information, please refer to the user manual and warranty card. If you have any further questions, please contact Philips Customer Care.

    Get support for your 3-in-1 fan, heater and purifier

    Repair

    Get support for this product

    Go to consumer care
    Accessories

    Find the right filter for your purifier

    Find your filter

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue

    You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

    I understand
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.