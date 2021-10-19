Purifies rooms up to 42 m2*
Air Purification: 165 m3/h CADR**
HEPA filter removes 99.95% of particles as small as 0.003 microns***
Air quality sensor and real-time display
Delivers a fresh breeze or warmed air depending on your needs
Easy-dock magnetic remote control
Adjustable 350° oscillation reaches everywhere you need
* 42 m2 room size is calculated according to NRCC-5401, using cigarette smoke CADR tested according to GB/T18801-2015.
** CADR is tested by a certified third party lab, according GB/T18801-2015.
* * * Tested in 2020 by IUTA in accordance with DIN71460-1 using NaCl aerosol.
Delivers a gentle stream of fresh air, ideal for making rooms in warmer temperatures more comfortable
Heats up the air in just 3 seconds to warm up a cool room quickly
Purifies the air of viruses, allergens and pollutants
3-in-1 Purifier, Fan and Heater
Scroll to explore
Air quality sensor Air quality sensor detects particles in the air smaller than 2.5 microns and displays it in real-time with numerical and color feedback. The display also shows indoor temperature and a !lter change alert.
Air quality sensor detects particles in the air smaller than 2.5 microns and displays it in real-time with numerical and color feedback. The display also shows indoor temperature and a !lter change alert.
360° HEPA filtration system with 3 layers
Ceramic heater Ceramic element heats up the air in 3 seconds.
Ceramic element heats up the air in 3 seconds.
360° purification 360° purification inlet lets the air enter the filter from all angles for efficient operation
360° purification inlet lets the air enter the filter from all angles for efficient operation
Clean air at the touch of a button Easy operation with magnetic remote controller.
Easy operation with magnetic remote controller.
Clean air at the touch of a button Purify the air in a room of up to 20m2 in less than 17,5 minutes.
Purify the air in a room of up to 20m2 in less than 17,5 minutes.
Warm or refreshed purified air at your preferred speed Delivers purified air at low, medium or high speed depending on your needs.
Warm or refreshed purified air at your preferred speed
Delivers purified air at low, medium or high speed depending on your needs.
Added safety Bladeless design produces a constant stream of purified air with no exposed fast-spinning blades.
Added safety
Bladeless design produces a constant stream of purified air with no exposed fast-spinning blades.
Hits every corner in the room Adjustable 350° rotation enables the purified air to reach every corner of the room.
Hits every corner in the room
Adjustable 350° rotation enables the purified air to reach every corner of the room.
Sleep mode Features a 3-level setting so you control the brightness of the light display. Sleep mode option turns off all the lights on the device.
Sleep mode
Features a 3-level setting so you control the brightness of the light display. Sleep mode option turns off all the lights on the device.
Tested for 98.5% virus removal with H1N1 influenza virus*
* From the air that passes through the filter, Microbial Reduction Rate Test conducted at Airmid Health group Ltd. tested in a 28.5 m3 test chamber contaminated with airborne influenza A (H1N1).
Tested for 99.95% filtration of nano-particles, at 0.003 microns.**
* * Tested in 2020 by IUTA in accordance with DIN71460-1 using NaCl aerosol.
An air purifier creates a circulation of the room air (combination of motor and fan), detects PM2.5 and reacts to the contaminants in the air and filters the contaminated air through a filter system that traps fine dust, allergens, viruses, bacteria, harmful gases, etc. . This cycle of operation is repeated as the room air is recirculated by the air flow from the air purifier; therefore it is very important that the air purifier has a high airflow to keep the air clean.
CADR - Clean Air Delivery Rate is the amount of clean air in cubic meters per hour that we measure as a combination of air flow and filter efficiency. CADR helps you understand how quickly an air purifier can clean a room. A higher CADR in a room can lead to faster cleaning and thus to a lower concentration of pollutants in the air.
HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filters consist of a mat made of randomly arranged fibers. HEPA filters are designed to target a range of particle sizes. These particles are captured and stacked on top of the fiber. Philips air purifiers use NanoProtect HEPA filters. These filters provide 99.97% particle separation at 0.3 µm (0.3 µm being the estimated particle size with the greatest penetration for NanoProtect HEPA). NanoProtect HEPA uses a combination of mechanical and electrostatic filtering, whereby the larger particles are captured by mechanical action and the smaller particles are captured by electrostatic action. This filter design enables optimal size, better air circulation, higher speed of air purification.
99.97% is usually associated with 0.3 μm as the common filter specification, which is the HEPA requirement specified by global standards. Philips air purifiers show an efficiency of 99.97% for even smaller particles. Our products are tested to 0.003 μm, the smallest particle available that has high efficiency at 99.97% filtration.
Philips air purifiers are designed to provide best-in-class air cleaning performance for everyday, real-world consumer situations. They are intended for indoor use with high activity, e.g. In kitchens and living rooms at home, in schools, in classrooms, in the workplace, in restaurants, in retail stores, etc. For optimal performance, an air purifier must provide a high rate of air purification (as measured by CADR according to industry standards). At Philips, we optimize our products to achieve a higher CADR with the aim of increasing protection against dangerous small particles, allergens and aerosols containing viruses. CADR stands for Clean Air Delivery Rate and is a direct function of filter efficiency and air flow. The filter efficiency is measured as the fraction of particle separation at a certain particle size. At Philips, we measure filter efficiency down to 0.3 µm (estimated most difficult particle size) and down to 0.003 µm (smallest measurable particle size). Air flow is measured by the flow of air through the filter and is maximized when the resistance to air flow through the filter is less.
The filter efficiency is measured as the fraction of particle separation at a certain particle size. At Philips, we measure filter efficiency down to 0.3 µm (estimated most difficult particle size) and down to 0.003 µm (smallest measurable particle size). Air flow is measured by the flow of air through the filter and is maximized when the resistance to air flow through the filter is less.
HEPA-13 / H13 is a well-known industry standard for air filters that follow the EU standard EN1822. Certified HEPA-13 filters guarantee 99.95% air purification of the most difficult particles to filter (MPPS, according to the European standard). MPPS stands for “most penetrating particle size”, in other words, this is the most difficult particle size to filter in any filter (not necessarily the smallest particle size). However, the HEPA-13 standard has some important limitations. One of them is that it does not take into account the air purification rate (measured by CADR according to industry standards), which is arguably much more important in everyday, real-world consumer situations. The NanoProtect HEPA filters from Philips offer a filter efficiency of 99.97% at 0.3 µm. The faster the air cleaning rate (CADR), the better the protection against dangerous small particles, allergens and aerosols from viruses. On this basis, it is expected that NanoProtect HEPA filters will do a better job in everyday, real consumer situations than conventional HEPA-13 certified filters. They clean the air faster with a more optimal size, lower energy consumption and lower material costs and thus lower the total cost of ownership for our consumers.
The NanoProtect HEPA filters from Philips offer a filter efficiency of 99.97% at 0.3 µm. The faster the air cleaning rate (CADR), the better the protection against dangerous small particles, allergens and aerosols from viruses. On this basis, it is expected that NanoProtect HEPA filters will do a better job in everyday, real consumer situations than conventional HEPA-13 certified filters. They clean the air faster with a more optimal size, lower energy consumption and lower material costs and thus lower the total cost of ownership for our consumers.
Philips air purifiers are designed and manufactured in compliance with all safety regulations and standards (IEC / EN 60335-1 IEC / EN 60335-2-65). They can be safely used in a wide variety of indoor spaces, such as: B. in homes, offices, schools or dental clinics. For optimal use, please read the user manual for each product.
We recommend placing the filter in a disposable bag and following normal practice, then washing your hands for at least 20 seconds and following advice from local health authorities on how to deal with potentially infected surfaces.
We also recommend washing your hands for 20 seconds when cleaning the filter.
Philips products are rigorously tested before they hit the market. Philips carries out lifespan and durability tests. The performance of Philips air purifiers has been tested and validated for continuous indoor use for a period of three years.
The durability of the filter in Philips air purifiers depends on the environment in which it is used. For optimal performance, the Philips NanoProtect HEPA filter should be replaced as soon as the user receives the message to change the filter via the device or the Clean Home + app (for Philips air purifiers with app control). For more information, please refer to the user manual and warranty card. If you have any further questions, please contact Philips Customer Care.
