3-in-1 Purifier, Fan and Heater

Philips air purifiers are designed to provide best-in-class air cleaning performance for everyday, real-world consumer situations. They are intended for indoor use with high activity, e.g. In kitchens and living rooms at home, in schools, in classrooms, in the workplace, in restaurants, in retail stores, etc. For optimal performance, an air purifier must provide a high rate of air purification (as measured by CADR according to industry standards). At Philips, we optimize our products to achieve a higher CADR with the aim of increasing protection against dangerous small particles, allergens and aerosols containing viruses. CADR stands for Clean Air Delivery Rate and is a direct function of filter efficiency and air flow. The filter efficiency is measured as the fraction of particle separation at a certain particle size. At Philips, we measure filter efficiency down to 0.3 µm (estimated most difficult particle size) and down to 0.003 µm (smallest measurable particle size). Air flow is measured by the flow of air through the filter and is maximized when the resistance to air flow through the filter is less.