Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$
EN
ID
1

Search terms

Baby bottles & nipples

Baby bottles, nipples and storing it all

Bottles natural

Natural bottles

 

Easy to combine with breast feeding, thanks to our naturally shaped nipple with comfort petals.

See bottles
Breast shaped nipple for natural latch on

Anti Colic Valve

Designed to prevent leakage whilst feeding

Wide neck for easy filling and cleaning

BPA free

Natural nipples

Different flow rates to keep up with your baby's growth.

 

See nipples

Nipple natural
Bottles classic

Classic + bottles

 

Clincally proven to reduce colic*
Trusted by millions of mums since 1984

See bottles
   

Anti Colic Valve

Designed to prevent leakage whilst feeding

Wide neck for easy filling and cleaning

BPA free

Classic + nipples
Different flow rates to keep up with your baby's growth.

 

See nipples

Nipple classic

Which nipples are best for my baby?

Is your baby getting the flow of milk they need?

 

Our classic+ and natural nipples have different numbers of holes that give your baby an optimized flow of milk as they grow

Natural nipple
Classic+ nipple
Natural nipple
Classic nipple
Natural nipple
for Natural bottles
Classic+ nipple
for Classic+ bottles
First flow
First flow
Ideal for newborns
Checkmark green
Checkmark green
First flow
Newborn flow
Ideal for newborns and breastfed babies from 0m+ old
Checkmark green
Checkmark green
First flow
Slow flow
Ideal for newborns and breastfed babies from 1m+ old
Checkmark green
Checkmark green
First flow
Medium flow
For babies 3 months of age and up
Checkmark green
Checkmark green
First flow
Fast flow
Faster flow for babies 6 months of age and up
Checkmark green
Checkmark green
First flow
Variable flow
For babies 3 months of age and up accomodates thicker liquids
Checkmark green
Checkmark green
First flow
Thick feed flow
Ideal for thicker feeds
Checkmark green
Checkmark green

Standard bottle

Our most affordable range

 

The Philips Avent standard bottle helps to make bottle feeding easier for your baby and you. The soft ribbed design of the nipple makes is easy to seal on it.

 

See the standard bottles

Standard bottle

Our most affordable range

 

The Philips Avent standard bottle helps to make bottle feeding easier for your baby and you. The soft ribbed design of the nipple makes is easy to seal on it.

 

See the standard bottles

Standart bottle

Accessories

Accessories for our Natural and Classic+ bottles

SmartClick accessories

SmartClick accessories

View all products

Advice on bottle feeding

Have you thought about...

Avent Manual breast pump with bottle

Avent Manual breast pump with bottle

View product
*At 2 weeks of age babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed a trend to less colic than babies fed with a conventional bottle. At 2 weeks of age babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed a trend to less fussing than babies fed with another leading bottle.