Digital scale

HF8005
  • Give your body an accurate voice Give your body an accurate voice Give your body an accurate voice
    Digital scale

    HF8005
    Give your body an accurate voice

    Philips digital scale gives you accurate weight measurement up to 180 kg. Its advanced weight management features make it easy to keep track of changes in your weight and help you on your way to good general health.

      Give your body an accurate voice

      Weight management

      Measures up to 180 kg with 100 gram precision

      Measures up to 180 kg with 100 gram precision.

      4-sensor technology for reliable and accurate measurement

      4-sensor technology ensures reliable and accurate weight measurement every time you step on the scale.

      Adjusts for gravity differences around the world

      The six gravity zones improve the accuracy of the scale by adjusting for gravity differences around the world.

      Shows your weight history over time

      Shows your weight history over time.

      Assists in working towards and maintaining your ideal weight

      Assists in working towards and maintaining your ideal weight. Set your weight target and every day the scale will help you reach your goal.

      Supports multiple users

      Set targets for up to five users.

      Large and high contrast display for easy readability

      Large and high contrast display for easy readability.

      Durable and easy to clean stainless steel design

      Durable construction and easy to clean stainless steel design.

      Technical Specifications

      • Features

        Weight management
        Yes
        Weight history
        Yes
        Multiple users
        Yes
        Easy-to-read display
        Yes
        Durable design
        Yes
        Easy to clean
        Yes
        Immediately ready to use
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Maximum weight
        180  kg
        Minimum weight
        10  kg
        Resolution
        100  g
        Unit of measure
        Yes
        Gravity compensation
        6 zones
        Technology
        4-sensor
        Display
        LCD
        Color(s)
        Grey (brushed stainless steel)
        Material
        Stainless steel
        Dimensions
        298x298x40  mm
        Batteries
        4 x LR6 AA 1.5V

      • Accessories

        Batteries
        included
        Carpet feet
        4 pieces
        Manual
        Yes

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.