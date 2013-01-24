Get exactly the support you need
I cannot open the lid of my SENSEO® coffee machine
A clogged pod holder may cause the lid of your SENSEO® coffee machine to remain stuck. Use these steps to try and open the lid of your machine.
The pod holder is clogged
- Follow these steps to remove and clean the pod holder:
To prevent this from happening again, make sure to regularly descale your SENSEO® coffee machine with the pod holder in place.
- Switch off the SENSEO® coffee machine.
- Pull the lever up as far as it goes and wait 24 hours before you open the lid again. You may need to use quite some force.
- Remove the pod holder.
- Clean the sieve in the center of the pod holder with a brush or place it in the dishwasher.
If this did not solve the issue, please contact us.
