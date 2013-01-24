Home
I cannot adjust the grinder setting on my Philips/Saeco espresso machine

To adjust the grinder setting on your Philips/Saeco espresso machine, follow the steps below.

Note: For a more accurate step-by-step instructions, check the user manual or visit our Coffee Care page.

Adjusting the grinder settings

You can adjust the grinder settings by using the grind setting knob inside the bean container. Depending on your machine, you may need the adjustment key (the handle of the pre-ground coffee scoop).

  1. Place a cup under the coffee spout.
  2. Press the 'Espresso' button to brew an espresso.
  3. When the grinder starts grinding, for the machines where a tool is needed; you first need to place the grinder adjustment key onto the knob (see image 1), then press down the knob and turn it into left or right. For the machines where no tool is needed, you can press down the knob manually and turn it into left or right (see image 2).
  4. Turn it one notch to the left or to the right to adjust the setting. The machine will either have numbers or dots to indicate the grind setting. A smaller dot = a smaller particle size. A smaller number = a smaller particle size
  5. Brew 2-3 cups of coffee to taste the difference. As the SAS (Saeco Adapting Sensor) needs to make the appropriate adjustments to the amount of time that the grinder spins to ensure that the right amount of coffee is being ground for an optimal shot of espresso.
Adjusting grind settings on Philips espresso machine
