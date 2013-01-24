If you notice the Calc/Clean light starts blinking slowly or the machine display prompt for descaling, this indicates the time to descale your Philips Espresso Machine has arrived. It is important to descale your espresso machine regularly to obtain optimal coffee temperature and taste. Follow the steps or watch the videos on how to do this at home.
Please note that when descaling your Philips Espresso Machine, you should use Philips descaler only (Descaling solution CA6700).
It is also important not to interrupt the descaling process once it has started. Please, keep in mind that in some cases this process can take up to 30 minutes.
The instructions on how to descale your espresso machine may be different for each machine model. To find accurate instructions for your specific machine, please check the user manual or the videos on our [Coffee Care]
page.