If white smoke comes out from your Philips Airfryer, please find out below how to simply solve this yourself.
If you use food with high-fat content, please stop cooking and use a full hand of kitchen paper to soak up the oil on the bottom of the pan of your Philips Airfryer or pour off any excess oil. After that, you can continue cooking.
If you cook food with high-fat content very often, you can use one of the accessories below depending on the model you have:
A snack cover
A splatter-proof lid
A variety basket
Note: White smoke does not harm your Philips Airfryer or the cooking process.
If your airfryer came with a fat reducer accessory, you should always use it while cooking fatty ingredients. This fat reducer accessory will prevent the formation of white smoke.
If you forgot to put the fat reducer in your Philips Airfryer before you start cooking, place the fat reducer in the pan and then continue cooking.
Greasy residues from previous use can cause white smoke coming from your airfryer. In this case, please stop cooking and carefully remove residues from the pan of your airfryer. To prevent this from happening again, please clean the pan, basket, and heating element of your Philips Airfryer thoroughly after every use.
Thin pieces of breading can cause white smoke coming out from your airfryer. In this case, firmly press breading or coating to food to ensure it sticks to the food.
The heating element locates in the inside upper area of your airfryer. Due to the strong airflow, light ingredients (e.g. a slice of toast, vegetable or fruit chips) may get to the heating element. Please remove the food from the heating element after the appliance cooled down.
Note: To prevent smoke when cooking light ingredients, you can use one of the accessories below depending on your airfryer model:
A snack cover
A splatter-proof lid
A variety basket
Did these solutions not solve the issue? Please contact us for further assistance.