It may be more difficult to vacuum carpets at certain angles with your Philips Cordless Vacuum. This can be due to the direction of the piles. If you are experiencing difficulties vacuuming your carpet in one direction, please try changing directions until you find the angle that offers the best gliding motion.

You can also lower the tube angle for the nozzle to glide easily over the carpet. It is recommended to vacuum your carpet in the direction of the piles. You can also try to tune down the power and lower the holding height.