My Philips 8000 Series Cordless Vacuum Cleaner has low suction power

An object is stuck in the airflow passage

An external object can be stuck in the airflow passage. Make sure the appliance is switched off. Clean the nozzle by following the steps in the user manual or the video below.

Check the tube by removing the tube from the main appliance. Also, check the handheld for stuck objects. Remove the object in the nozzle or tube and restart the appliance.

The filter is not present in the appliance

If the filter is not present in the appliance, this can cause problems with suction power. Please make sure that the filter is in the appliance and assembled correctly. When you connect the dust bucket to the appliance it’s important to first align the top side of the bucket before hinging it in place.

The air channels on the Vacuum and Mop nozzle are blocked

If the air channels on the Vacuum and Mop nozzle are blocked suction power can decrease. To solve this, follow the next instructions to clean the nozzle:

Open the lids of the air channels on both sides of the nozzle hinge (image D1).

Clean the channels (image D2).

Close the lids and turn the nozzle upside down (image D3&D4).

Clean the airflow shutters on both sides of the nozzle (image D5).