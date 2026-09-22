How to clean my Philips 5000 Series Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dust Bucket

Please remember to empty the dust bucket after each use or when the dust reaches the MAX level indicator (image A1). To clean the dust bucket of your Philips Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, follow these simple steps:

Turn off the appliance (image A2).

Hold the appliance at a 45-degree angle as shown in image A3. Remove the dust bucket by pressing the release button, located at the bottom of the bucket.

Tip: Remove the dust bucket while keeping the appliance in an upright position to avoid spilling pollution (image A4).

Hold the two blue dented circles on the side of the colored part and lift it out of the dust bucket (image A5).

Empty the collected dust in the dust bucket over the trash bin (image 6).

Place the cyclone back in the dust bucket and make sure the two parts are aligned (image A7).

Place back the dust bucket by first aligning the filter side of the bucket before hinging it in place (image A8).

Filter

To ensure optimal performance of your Philips Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, it is important to regularly clean the filter. Follow these simple steps:

Lift the filter to remove it from the dust bucket (image B1).

Separate the washable foam filter from the plastic filter case (image B2).

Tap the foam filter and the filter case over a trash bin to clean (image B3). To thoroughly clean the filter case it helps if you tap it very firmly over a trash bin until no more dust is coming out of the filter case.

Rinse the foam under the tap and squeeze it until clean water comes out (image B4). Remember not to rinse the filter case.

Note: for the best cleaning result, run the water through the filter with the dirtier side facing downwards, allowing deeply set dust to be washed out.

Wait 24 hours until the foam filter is fully dried (image B5).

Note: do not dry the sponge filter in direct sunlight, on the radiator, or in the tumble dryer.

For thorough maintenance, clean the dust bucket and colored part under a

running tap or in warm soapy water (image B6) and wipe them dry (image 8).

Reassemble the parts (images B7-10). When you place back the dust bucket first align the filter side before hinging it in place (image B10).

Note: for optimal performance, we recommend cleaning the filter of your vacuum cleaner monthly and replacing the filter every 6 months (Accessory XV1651).

Brush

Your Philips Cordless Vacuum Cleaner has a rotating brush located inside the nozzle. This brush can become clogged with hair and needs regular maintenance. Please follow the steps below to clean the brush:

Switch off the appliance (image C1).

Hold the button on the side of the nozzle with one hand while removing the brush with the other hand. (image C2).

Remove all visible pollution by hand. Cut and remove any tangled hairs from the brush (image C3).

Remove the side cap (image B4) and remove hairs in between (image C5).

Insert the brush back in place, and your vacuum is ready to use (images C6-8). When reassembling the brush, ensure proper alignment by first placing one side in position before clicking on the other side.

Note: Please also check and remove any pollution around the nozzle wheels.

Water tank

To keep your water tank in good condition, we suggest following these easy steps for cleaning and drying after each use:

Remove the cloth from the water tank (image D1).

Empty the water tank (image D2).

Fill the water tank under the tap and shake it to remove detergent residuals (images D3 and D4)

Empty the water and leave it open to dry. Make sure to not lose the tank cap during storage (images D5 and D6)

Clean the cloth by rinsing it or putting it into the washing machine.