Philips products are designed and manufactured to the highest standards and deliver high-quality performance, ease of use and ease of installation. If you encounter any difficulties while using your product, we recommend that you first consult the user manual or the information in the Support section of this website.
In the unlikely event of a failure of the product, Philips will arrange for your Philips product to be serviced, free-of-charge when you informed us of the defect during the warranty period, provided that the product was used in accordance with the user manual (e.g. in the intended environment).
If you offer your product for service in Indonesia but you purchased the product abroad, Philips will endeavor to have your product serviced against the warranty terms of the country where you purchased the product.
This document only applies to consumer products. For professional products the warranty terms of the applicable sale or purchase agreement applies.
This warranty does not affect your statutory rights.
The warranty period in the Indonesia for the product categories mentioned in the heading of this document is 24 months, except where stated otherwise within the user manual.
|
Main Category
|
Sub-category
|
Warranty Period
|
Household Products
|
Kitchen Appliances
|
24 Months
|
|
Vacuum Cleaner
|
24 Months
|
|
Iron
|
24 Months
|
|
Air Cleaner
|
24 Months
|
Personal Care
|
Men’s Shaving and Grooming
|
24 Months
|
|
Women’s Beauty
|
24 Months
|
Health and Wellness
|
Electric Breast Pumps
|
24 Months
|
|
Manual Breast Pumps
|
No Warranty
|
|
Bottle and Bottle Accessories
|
No Warranty
|
|
Baby Monitors
|
24 Months
|
|
Electric Sterilizers and Bottle Warmers
|
24 Months
|
|
Soothers
|
No Warranty
|
|
Starter and Baby Gift Set
|
No Warranty
|
|
Infra-care Lamps
|
24 Months
|
|
Electric Toothbrush and Airfloss
|
24 Months
The warranty period starts on the date of purchase as stated on your proof of purchase and expires 24 months later, or if there is an option of extended warranty it will expire according to the extended period of the warranty. If you require services but you have lost your proof of purchase, your warranty period will be determined by our Authorized Service Center after assessment made including condition of product, age of product, duration of usage, etc. Please contact our Authorized Service Center for further information.
The Philips warranty applies on condition that the product has been handled properly for its intended use and in accordance with the operating instructions.
Extended Warranty
Some Philips Personal Care Products are eligible for a discretionary extended warranty. In addition to the warranty period specified at the bottom of this page, you may be eligible for a free extended warranty if you register your product in your My Philips account within 90 days of purchase. Log in to your My Philips account and follow the product registration instructions within 90 days of the date of purchase to find out if your product is eligible.
The warranty does not cover losses consequent in nature. The Philips Warranty does not apply if:
- The purchase documents have been altered in any way or made illegible.
- The model- and/or serial number on the product has been altered, removed or made illegible.
- Repairs or product modifications and alterations have been carried out by unauthorized service organizations or persons.
- The product is being used for a commercial purpose.
- The defect is caused by abuse or misuse of the product or by environmental conditions that do not conform to the recommended operations of the product.
- The defect is caused by connection to peripherals, additional equipment or accessories other than those recommended by Philips.
- The product has been damaged - including but not limited to damage by pets, lightning, abnormal voltage, water or fire, natural disaster or transport accident.
- The product is defective due to wear of parts, which are consumable parts by their nature.
- The product does not function properly because it was not originally designed, manufactured, approved and/or authorized for the country, in which you use the product, which might occur in instances where the product has been purchased in another country other than that of its intended use.
- Non-electrical parts are not covered under warranty (e.g. Blender Jar, Vacuum Hose, Juicer lid)
In order to avoid unnecessary inconvenience, we advise you to read the user manual carefully and/or consult the Support section of this website before contacting Authorized Service Center. When your product is no longer within warranty, you can contact our Customer Care directly through phone call, chat, or email.
To be able to help you efficiently when you contact Authorized Service Center please have available:
- The product type- or model number (also sometimes called model ID)
- Warranty card indicating the date of purchase, dealer/store name, dealer/store stamp, and model number of the product; or
- The proof-of-purchase/original invoice indicating the date of purchase, dealer/store name, and model number of the product; and
- The product serial number or production date code as specified on the product.
The model number, the serial number or production date code (if available) can be found in the battery compartment or on the back or bottom of the product.
