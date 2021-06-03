Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

June 3, 2021 by Philips

Reading time: 2-3 min

Harvard Business Review Analytic Services Report: Driving innovation in healthcare through strategic partnerships

Harvard Business Review Analytic Services Report
This report from Harvard Business Review Analytic Services explores the role strategic partnerships play in digital transformation—such as integrating artificial intelligence—and why some healthcare executives are not yet prioritizing these alliances. It also provides examples of C-level healthcare leaders at the forefront of strategic partnering and the value their organizations can derive—clinically, operationally and financially. Finally, the paper provides lessons learned that other healthcare leaders can leverage, such as resources and processes needed to establish a successful partnership.
To make digital pathology come true in Rennes University Hospital, we needed an industry strategic partner to bring in the technology from the outside. Now, a growing number of French University Hospitals want to do the same as we have done. It’s a real revolution. The digital pathology has changed all of our practices and processes.” 

Veronique Anatole-Touzet

Director General, Centre Hospitalier Universitaire de Rennes

As the benefits of early strategic partnerships take hold, healthcare executives interviewed for this paper say there is good reason to expect that collaborations between healthcare providers and commercial enterprises will increase in both number and scope.

Summary

Harvard Business Review Analytic Services Report

The report focuses on:

 

  • Driving innovation in healthcare through strategic partnerships. 
  • Rethinking the roles of healthcare leaders.
  • Examples of healthcare organizations at the forefront of strategic partnering. 
  • Innovation benefits, including positive clinical and financial impacts.
  • Looking ahead: lessons learned, resources and processes that drive success.
  • Questions healthcare leaders should ask when considering a strategic partnership.
Download report (908.0KB)
Harvard business review
Share this article
Download report (908.0KB)

Explore more

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*

Contact details

*
*
*

Company details

*
*
*

What does this mean?

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand