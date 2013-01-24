Health IT and organizational strategic planning

The days of server space and system downtime worries are over. Today’s healthcare IT leaders are responsible for not only day-to-day operations, but also understanding the role IT plays in supporting their organization’s strategic planning and goals—all the way down to how care is delivered.

Whether it’s integrating with a new acquisition or managing the changing demographics of your patient population, change is a constant in healthcare. And IT plays a significant role in preparing an organization for the future.

The goal is clear but easier said than done: Build a scalable network that connects traditional IT with innovative technologies across an expanding set of care areas, while standardizing care delivery, and improving both the clinician and patient experience.