    Philips is the leader in image-guided therapy, providing integrated solutions that advance minimally invasive procedures. We help healthcare providers to decide, guide, treat and confirm the right care in real time during the procedure to enable better outcomes for each patient and at population level.

     

    Working together with clinicians, we use our comprehensive portfolio of interventional imaging systems, smart devices, software and services to treat one patient every second worldwide.

     

    Together with health providers we optimize care delivery, reduce total costs, and help clinicians treat patients better so they can get back faster to the lives they love.

      Discover how Philips image-guided therapy systems and solutions enable you to provide excellent care. Stay current with the latest clinical procedures and technologies.

      Learn how our integrated solutions advance the art of minimally invasive procedures for patients with coronary artery disease, peripheral artery disease or lead extraction indications.

    It is our vision that image-guided therapies will continue to deliver more efficient treatment with better outcomes in many clinical areas. Rather than focusing on the technology, we focus on innovating the interventional procedure to enable our customers to treat patients better."

    Bert van Meurs

    Chief Business Leader Image Guided Therapy

    The next leap in lab integration

    As your practice evolves to treat more patients and perform more complex procedures, how do you make sound judgments in an ever more crowded and fragmented environment? Now you can control all relevant applications for diverse interventional procedures from one touch screen module at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions without breaking sterility. All aimed to ultimately improve the quality and efficiency of your procedures. With Azurion, performance and superior care become one.
    Solutions

    Clinical proof

    The ability to treat one more patient per day today, or in the future

     

    This is just one of the many improvements in lab performance achieved by the Interventional Vascular Department at St. Antonius Hospital after installing the Philips Azurion system. This first Azurion lab performance study achieved impressive results which have been verified by an independent third party.

    iFR Outcome Data

     

    New data from the DEFINE FLAIR study was presented during a late-breaking session at ACC 2018. These results show that an iFR-guided strategy is more cost effective than an FFR-guided strategy, with a 10% cost reduction per patient resulting in an average savings of $896 through 1-year follow-up.¹

    Disclaimers

    1. Patel M. “Cost-effectiveness of instantaneous wave-Free Ratio (iFR) compared with Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) to guide coronary revascularization decision-making.” Late-breaking Clinical Trial presentation at ACC on March 10, 2018.  

