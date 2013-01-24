Search terms
Augusta University Health System
Georgia, USA
Bon Secours Health System
New York, USA
Jackson Memorial
Florida, USA
Marienhospital
Stuttgart, Germany
Marin General Hospital
Marin County, USA
Parque Technologico Salud
Granada, Spain
Westchester Medical Center
New York, USA
In today's unprecedented times, we are here for you. Our vision is to help you obtain the Philips health technology you need to improve the lives of patients everywhere. Our experts in healthcare and finance look beyond existing boundaries to provide meaningful financing solutions, tailored to you. That takes commitment, creativity and a worldwide network of reliable financial partners. We truly are stronger together.
Karen Sorensen, Head of Philips Capital