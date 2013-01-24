Work with ease and confidence, today and tomorrow with Philips Zenition – a series of harmonized mobile C-arms that offers proven ease of use and future-fit capabilities.
Work with ease and confidence, today and tomorrow with Philips Zenition – a series of harmonized mobile C-arms that offers proven ease of use and future-fit capabilities.
This harmonized range of systems is designed to reduce operational costs, simplify use and streamline fleet management.
The Medical University of Innsbruck is a young research center with a long tradition, in the heart of the Austrian Alps. Its Department of Cardiac Surgery is a center of excellence for open heart surgery and complex minimally invasive procedures.
Professor Nikolaos Bonaros is a cardiac surgeon who performs complex TAVI cases. Philips Zenition mobile C-arm is helping him see more, at a low radiation exposure so he can perform these challenging cases confidently.
We need to have high quality imaging, why, because we perform more complex procedures. So we want to see more, this is simple. In order to see more, you need the technology, really modern technology and this is that we do have with Zenition.”
Nikolaos Bonaros, M.D., Ph.D., Cardiac Surgeon
Bellvitge University Hospital is a 700-bed teaching facility in Barcelona, Spain that has a long tradition as a surgery specialty hospital.
One of Spain’s leading specialists in minimally invasive vascular surgery is Dr. Ramon Vila, who is Head of the Angiology and Vascular Surgery Department, which performs 1,000 vascular surgeries a year.
With the Philips Zenition mobile C-arm, he is obtaining outstanding high quality images that allow him to perform most vascular procedures at the low dose setting.
In the end, the most important thing is that with the low dose you have a clear image; this is more important than all the other features that it has”.
Ramon Vila Coll, M.D., Vascular Surgeon
Up to 90% reduction in X ray dose by selecting clinically optimized acquisition protocols from the wide range of dose frame rate combinations*
This white paper describes the unique features of our DoseWise Zenition that achieve the principle of ALARA (As Low As Reasonably Achievable) and help manage X ray dosage.
With Zenition, you get a harmonized range of systems designed to reduce operational costs, simplify use and streamline fleet management. Experience the same intuitive control and handling on the Zenition Flat Detector and image intensifier systems.
