Philips Azurion with FlexArm MCVI study

White paper ∙ By Philips Healthcare ∙ 2019 ∙ 3 min read
30% reduction in table repositioning during interventional procedures with Philips FlexArm geometry – an independently verified study.
Staff experience is paramount in improving patient outcomes for complex interventional procedures. The collaborative study by Philips and Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute (MCVI) evaluates the impact that FlexArm's imaging flexibility and positioning freedom has on interventional radiologists, cardiologists and vascular sugeons in a range of diverse procedures, whilst maintaining and delivering exceptional patient care.
Staff experience is paramount in improving patient outcomes for complex interventional procedures.
The collaborative study by Philips and Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute (MCVI) evaluates the impact that FlexArm's imaging flexibility and positioning freedom has on interventional radiologists, cardiologists and vascular sugeons in a range of diverse procedures, whilst maintaining and delivering exceptional patient care.
FlexArm enables us to dramatically optimize procedures around the patient: we can get the optimal view of what’s going on inside the patient without encumbering all of the clinicians that are working around the table. The result is an innovation that’s not only clinically important but also very simple and intuitive to use – a critical factor in the heat of a complex procedure.
Barry T. Katzen, MD, Founder and Executive Medical Director
Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute Baptist Hospital, Miami, USA
White paper
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.