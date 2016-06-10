Philips Domestic Appliances may also work with third parties who process your personal data for their own purposes. If we share personal data with third parties that use your personal data for their own purposes, we will ensure to inform you and/or obtain your consent if required under applicable laws before sharing your personal data. In this case, please read their privacy notices carefully as they inform about their privacy practices, including what type of personal data they collect and how they use, process and protect them.

Philips Domestic Appliances sometimes sells a business or a part of a business to another company. Such a transfer of ownership could include the transfer of your personal data directly related to that business, to the purchasing company. All of our rights and obligations under this Privacy Notice are freely assignable by Philips Domestic Appliances to any of our affiliates, in connection with a merger, acquisition, restructuring or sale of assets, or by operation of law or otherwise, and we may transfer your personal data to any of our affiliates, successor entities or new owner.

If your Device supports voice control, please select and read the relevant section for voice control data processing below. Please contact customer support (airpurifier.service@philips.com) if you don’t know which voice assistant is supported by your Device.

Amazon Alexa

In some countries, the Philips Air Purifier skill allows you to control your Device with Amazon Alexa. If you enable the skill, Philips Domestic Appliances allows you to connect your Amazon Account to your Philips account. When connecting your accounts, Philips Domestic Appliances and Amazon independently adopt technical measures to validate your identity. Philips Domestic Appliances shares account identifiers but does not share your account credentials, including name or email address, with Amazon.

When you speak to Alexa, Amazon sends a written version of your voice commands to Philips Domestic Appliances together with a unique identifier. We process this information to execute your commands and issue a response in accordance with our Privacy Notice. We share our written response with Amazon so that Amazon can inform you about the outcome of your command in accordance with Amazon’s Privacy Notice and Terms of Use. Philips Domestic Appliances and Alexa may also exchange information on the Device(s) you decide to control through the Skill, including when you update, change or remove a Device.

You understand that your commands and responses may amount to personal data. You also understand that Amazon provides its own services to you and by enabling the Skill, you instruct us to share your personal data with Amazon. Amazon may process your personal data in countries outside of your country of residence which may have a different legal framework for protection of personal data. You can revoke your consent at any time by disabling the Skill. Please read Amazon Alexa’s Privacy Notice and Terms of Use for further information. Terms & Conditions and Privacy Notice.

Tmall Genie

In China, we support the Philips Air Skill in the Tmall Genie App. If you enable the skill, Philips Domestic Appliances allows you to connect your Tmall Genie account to your Philips account. When connecting your accounts, Philips Domestic Appliances and Tmall Genie independently adopt technical measures to validate your identity. Philips Domestic Appliances shares account identifiers but does not share your account credentials, including name or phone number, with Tmall Genie.

When you speak to Tmall Genie, Tmall Genie sends a written version of your voice commands to Philips Domestic Appliances together with a unique identifier. We process this information to execute your commands and issue a response in accordance with our Privacy Notice. We share our written response with Tmall Genie so that Tmall Genie can inform you about the outcome of your command in accordance with Tmall Genie’s Privacy Notice and Terms of Use. Philips Domestic Appliances and Tmall Genie may also exchange information on the Device(s) you decide to control through the Skill, including when you update, change or remove a Device.

You understand that your commands and responses may amount to personal data. You also understand that Tmall Genie provides its own services to you and by enabling the Skill, you instruct us to share your personal data with Tmall Genie. Tmall Genie will process your personal data in China. You can revoke your consent at any time by disabling the Skill. Please read Tmall Genie’s Privacy Notice and Terms of Use for further information. Terms & Conditions and Privacy Notice.

Google Assistant

In some countries, the Philips Air Purifier skill allows you to control your Device with Google Assistant. If you enable the skill, Philips Domestic Appliances allows you to connect your Google Account to your Philips account. When connecting your accounts, Philips Domestic Appliances and Google independently adopt technical measures to validate your identity. Philips Domestic Appliances shares account identifiers but does not share your account credentials, including name or email address, with Google.

When you speak to Google Assistant, Google sends a written version of your voice commands to Philips Domestic Appliances together with a unique identifier. We process this information to execute your commands and issue a response in accordance with our Privacy Notice. We share our written response with Google so that Google can inform you about the outcome of your command in accordance with Google’s Privacy Notice and Terms of Use. Philips Domestic Appliances and Google may also exchange information on the Device(s) you decide to control through the Skill, including when you update, change or remove a Device.

You understand that your commands and responses may amount to personal data. You also understand that Google provides its own services to you and by enabling the Skill, you instruct us to share your personal data with Google. Google may process your personal data in countries outside of your country of residence which may have a different legal framework for protection of personal data. You can revoke your consent at any time by disabling the Skill. Please read Google Assistant’s Privacy Notice and Terms of use for further information.

IFTTT

Philips Domestic Appliances offers you the functionality of enjoying IFTTTT services with your Device. IFTTT stands for If This, Then That. You can find more information about the services they offer on their website IFTTT.

If you would like to enjoy this functionality, you should create an IFTTT account, connect your IFTTT account with your Philips account and add the connection with your Device.

Please note that to enjoy these services, we would have to share some of your Personal Data with IFTTT. Philips Domestic Appliances and IFTTT independently adopt technical measures to validate your identity. When you make use of IFTTT, your identity token, the device id and the triggers are shared between the companies to execute the requested service.

You understand and acknowledge that IFTTT provides its own services to you and by enabling this, you instruct us to share your personal data with IFTTT. IFTTT may process your personal data in countries outside of your country of residence, which may have a different legal framework for protection of personal data. Please read IFTTT’s Privacy Terms of Use for further information Privacy policy - IFTTT.

You can revoke your consent at any time. You can revoke your consent by disconnecting the Philips Air Purifier IFTTT service or Applet. After you have disconnected, we will no longer share your Personal Data with IFTTT.

Cross-border transfer

Your personal data may be stored and processed in any country where we have facilities or in which we engage service providers, and by using the Services you acknowledge the transfer (if any) of information to countries outside of your country of residence, which may have data protection rules that are different from those of your country. In certain circumstances, courts, law enforcement agencies, regulatory agencies or security authorities in those other countries may be entitled to access your personal data.

If you are located in the EEA, your personal data may be transferred to our affiliates or service providers in non-EEA countries that are recognized by the European Commission as providing an adequate level of data protection according to EEA standards (the full list of these countries is available here http://ec.europa.eu/justice/data-protection/international-transfers/adequacy/index_en.htm). For transfers from the EEA to countries not considered adequate by the European Commission, we have put in place adequate measures, such as our Privacy Rules for Customer, Supplier and Business Partner Data and/or standard contractual clauses adopted by the European Commission to protect your personal data..

