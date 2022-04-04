Search terms

24HFL3014P/12
    -{discount-value}

    24HFL3014P/12

    Show more with a budget-friendly standalone professional TV. The intuitive CMND solution makes it simple to deploy and manage connected displays. Benefit from simple, fast installation and an on-screen welcome page that's easy to program.

    Show more with a budget-friendly standalone professional TV. The intuitive CMND solution makes it simple to deploy and manage connected displays. Benefit from simple, fast installation and an on-screen welcome page that's easy to program.

    Show more with a budget-friendly standalone professional TV. The intuitive CMND solution makes it simple to deploy and manage connected displays. Benefit from simple, fast installation and an on-screen welcome page that's easy to program.

    Show more with a budget-friendly standalone professional TV. The intuitive CMND solution makes it simple to deploy and manage connected displays. Benefit from simple, fast installation and an on-screen welcome page that's easy to program.

      Take control

      Powered by CMND

      • EasySuite

      CMND and Control: effortless maintenance of your TVs

      CMND and Control allows for remote configuration and installation of your TVs from a central location, without the need to visit any rooms. Update and manage all your displays, with minimal effort, all without having to disturb your guests.

      MyChoice compatible. Built-in pay-to-view solution

      Offer pay-to-view content in any situation-from a complete pay-to-access-all-channels model to selected premium content. MyChoice is an integrated solution that allows viewers to access pay-per-view channels via a code or a card.

      Be seen. Brand the TV's UI with your logo

      Your Philips Professional TV offers a clear, easy-to-navigate user interface (UI), which you can customize with your own branding. Easily add your logo or custom background to the menu to increase the visibility of your brand.

      Mixed channel map to combine analogue and digital channels

      One integrated channel list for digital and analogue channels. This allows the guest to flick seamlessly between Analogue and Digital channels.

      Translucent backcover to uncover hidden materials

      Translucent backcover will uncover hidden materials within the TV set. Ideally suited for installations within prisons and detention centers.

      Low power consumption for long battery life

      Thanks to its simple clock and alarm functions, and the auto-off LED backlight, power consumption is low. A single AA battery is all that is required to power the clock for about a year.

      Instant initial USB cloning. Rapidly configure Pro TVs

      Provides the ability to easily copy all programming and channel programming settings from one TV into other TV sets in less than a minute. The feature ensures uniformity between TV sets and significantly reduces installation time and costs.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        24  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        60  cm
        Display
        • LED HD TV
        • E-LED
        Panel resolution
        1366 x 768p
        Brightness
        250  cd/m²
        Viewing angle
        178º (H) / 178º (V)

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        • DVB-T/T2/C
        • HEVC FHD (up to 1080p60)
        Video Playback
        • NTSC
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        Analog TV
        • PAL
        • SECAM

      • Features

        Ease of use
        • Picture Style
        • Sound Style
        • Picture Format
        • Independent volume control
        Digital services
        • 8d EPG
        • Now&Next
        • MHEG
        • Teletext
        • Subtitles
        Local control
        On/Off switch (side)

      • Hospitality Features

        Hotel mode
        • Menu lock
        • Installation Menu Lock
        • Volume limitation
        • Joystick Control Lock
        Prison mode
        • high security mode
        • TXT/MHEG/USB/EPG/Subtitle Lock
        Timer
        • Sleep Timer
        • Wake Up Alarm
        • Wake Up On Channel
        • Wake up Sounds
        Switch On control
        • Channel
        • Feature
        • Picture Style
        • Picture Format
        • Sound Style
        • Volume
        • Menu language
        Anti-Theft
        • Battery Anti-theft Protection
        • Kensington Lock
        Power control
        Green/fast startup
        Your brand
        • Welcome Logo
        • Customizable Home Screen
        Clock
        • Glow-in-the-Dark RC button
        • On-screen Clock
        Cloning and Firmware update
        • Instant Initial Cloning
        • Via USB/RF
        CMND&Control
        • Remote Management over RF
        • TV Group management
        • Off-Line Settings Editor
        • Off-Line Channel Editor
        Control
        Block Automatic Channel Update
        Revenue generation
        MyChoice
        Languages
        Guest language control
        Remote Control
        • Cable Strap Ready
        • Low Battery Detection
        • RC Battery Door Lock
        • Glow-in-the-Dark Clock button
        Channels
        • Combined List
        • Off-Line Channel Editor

      • Healthcare features

        Control
        • Multi-Remote Control
        • Healthcare RC compatible
        Convenience
        • Headphone out
        • Independent main speaker mute
        • Headphone Detection
        Safety
        • Double isolation class II
        • Flame retardant

      • Multimedia

        Video playback supported
        • Formats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
        • MPEG1
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        • WMV9/VC1
        • MP4
        • MPG
        • TS
        • WMV
        • HEVC
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        Music formats supported
        • MP3
        • AAC
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        Subtitle formats supported
        • SRT
        • ASS
        • SMI
        • SSA SUB
        • TXT
        Picture formats supported
        • BMP
        • JPG
        • PNG
        • GIF
        Supp. Video Resolution on USB
        up to 1920x1080p@60Hz
        Multimedia connections
        USB

      • Audio

        Sound output Power
        6 (2x3)  W
        Speakers
        • 2.0
        • Down Firing
        Sound Features
        • AVL
        • Dynamic Bass
        • Incredible surround
        • Dolby MS10

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220-240V; 50-60Hz
        Ambient temperature
        0 °C to 40 °C
        Standby power consumption
        <0.3W
        Energy Label Class
        E
        Eu Energy Label power
        17  W
        Power Saving Features
        • Eco mode
        • Auto switch-off timer
        EPREL registration number
        1069369

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Edge Stand
        • 2x AAA batteries
        • Power Cord
        • Warranty Leaflet
        • Legal and Safety brochure
        • Remote Control 22AV1903A/12
        Optional
        • Easy RC 22AV1601B/12
        • Healthcare RC 22AV1604B/12
        • Setup RC 22AV9574A/12

      • Connectivity Side

        Common Interface Slot
        CI+ 1.3.2
        Headphone out
        Mini-Jack
        USB1
        USB 2.0

      • Connectivity Rear

        Scart
        • CVBS
        • RGB
        DVI audio in
        Mini-Jack
        Antenna
        IEC-75
        HDMI1
        • ARC
        • HDMI 1.4
        Digital Audio out
        Optical
        VGA input
        15 pin D-sub
        HDMI2
        HDMI 1.4

      • Connectivity Enhancements

        EasyLink (HDMI CEC)
        • One touch play
        • System Standby
        • RC pass through
        • system audio control
        HDMI
        ARC (HDMI1)
        Scart
        Power on scart

      • Design

        Colour
        Black
        Features
        Translucent backcover

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        560  mm
        Set Height
        336  mm
        Set Depth
        35/45  mm
        Product weight
        3.1  kg
        Set width (with stand)
        560  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        336  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        124  mm
        Product weight (+stand)
        3.2  kg
        Wall mount compatible
        • M4
        • 75 x 75 mm

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • Availability of features will depend on implementation chosen by integrator.
          • Typical on-mode power consumption measured according to IEC62087 Ed 2. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
          • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
          • Design and specifications are subject to change without notice

